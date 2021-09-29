Fort William claim first Highland League point of season with thrilling 3-3 draw against Nairn County

Bottom side Fort William claimed their first Highland League point of the season as they came from behind to secure a 3-3 draw against Nairn County at Station Park.

Fort boss Ashley Hollyer was absent, with former boss Calum Maclean taking his place in the dugout.

The Lochaber outfit started brightly however, with Darren Brew’s strike from the edge of the box forcing Dylan MacLean into an early save.

Nairn began to settle into the match however, with Conor Gethins denied by a point-blank save by Ryan Hunter but halted by an offside flag in any case.

The home side were not to be denied on eight minutes, with Rory Williamson picked out completely unmarked by a Cohen Ramsay delivery, with plenty space to execute a sidefooted finish past Hunter.

Fort showed a strong response, with the lively Robbie Foster Foster striking the inside of MacLean’s left-hand post with a strike from a narrow angle.

Nairn doubled their lead in simple fashion on 17 minutes, with Tom MacLennan’s free-kick from a wide left position guided home by the head of the unmarked John Treasurer.

Fort nearly salvaged a lifeline six minutes before the break when Foster was once again denied by the post after catching a Blessings Tshibikubula sweetly on the first-time volley.

Foster’s persistence paid off three minutes before the break, when he drilled a free-kick into MacLean’s bottom right-hand corner from the edge of the box.

County’s two-goal lead was restored within 60 seconds however, with Ben Williamson latching on to Gethins’ ball over the top to tuck past Hunter.

The impressive Foster nearly brought Fort back into it shortly after the break after making a marauding run down the right, before his shot was cut out by MacLean.

Fort were not to be denied on 57 minutes however when Brew’s cross found trialist Scott Graham, with the experienced forward tucking past MacLean from close-range.

Gethins’ free-kick and Ryan Fyffe’s header were both tipped on to the post by Hunter as Nairn looked to kill the game off.

Fort were handed the perfect chance to level on 78 minutes when Tshibikubula’s run was adjudged to have been halted by Fyffe, with Foster tucking home the spot-kick to ensure a share of the points.