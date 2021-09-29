Fort William claim first Highland League point of season with thrilling 3-3 draw against Nairn County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 30th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Highland League

Fort William claim first Highland League point of season with thrilling 3-3 draw against Nairn County

By Andy Skinner
September 29, 2021, 9:48 pm
Breedon Highland Football League Formartine United (red/white) v Nairn County (blue) Picture of Nairn County manager Ronnie Sharp. Picture by KENNY ELRICK 28/07/2018
Breedon Highland Football League Formartine United (red/white) v Nairn County (blue) Picture of Nairn County manager Ronnie Sharp. Picture by KENNY ELRICK 28/07/2018

Bottom side Fort William claimed their first Highland League point of the season as they came from behind to secure a 3-3 draw against Nairn County at Station Park.

Fort boss Ashley Hollyer was absent, with former boss Calum Maclean taking his place in the dugout.

The Lochaber outfit started brightly however, with Darren Brew’s strike from the edge of the box forcing Dylan MacLean into an early save.

Nairn began to settle into the match however, with Conor Gethins denied by a point-blank save by Ryan Hunter but halted by an offside flag in any case.

The home side were not to be denied on eight minutes, with Rory Williamson picked out completely unmarked by a Cohen Ramsay delivery, with plenty space to execute a sidefooted finish past Hunter.

Fort showed a strong response, with the lively Robbie Foster Foster striking the inside of MacLean’s left-hand post with a strike from a narrow angle.

Nairn doubled their lead in simple fashion on 17 minutes, with Tom MacLennan’s free-kick from a wide left position guided home by the head of the unmarked John Treasurer.

Fort nearly salvaged a lifeline six minutes before the break when Foster was once again denied by the post after catching a Blessings Tshibikubula sweetly on the first-time volley.

Foster’s persistence paid off three minutes before the break, when he drilled a free-kick into MacLean’s bottom right-hand corner from the edge of the box.

County’s two-goal lead was restored within 60 seconds however, with Ben Williamson latching on to Gethins’ ball over the top to tuck past Hunter.

The impressive Foster nearly brought Fort back into it shortly after the break after making a marauding run down the right, before his shot was cut out by MacLean.

Fort were not to be denied on 57 minutes however when Brew’s cross found trialist Scott Graham, with the experienced forward tucking past MacLean from close-range.

Gethins’ free-kick and Ryan Fyffe’s header were both tipped on to the post by Hunter as Nairn looked to kill the game off.

Fort were handed the perfect chance to level on 78 minutes when Tshibikubula’s run was adjudged to have been halted by Fyffe, with Foster tucking home the spot-kick to ensure a share of the points.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal