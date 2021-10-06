Male scooter rider dies in two-vehicle crash near Forss

A man has died following a two-vehicle crash on a Highland road.

Emergency services were called to the A836 John O’Groats to Thurso road on Wednesday morning following reports of the crash near Forss.

The 69-year-old was travelling on a white Vespa scooter before colliding with another vehicle around 9.40am.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, the casualty died at the scene.

Sergeant Ewan Calder said: “As our investigation into this incident continues, our thoughts remain very much with the family and friends of the deceased.”

Road Policing officers in the Highlands are appealing for information following a road crash which resulted in the death… Posted by Highland & Islands Police Division on Wednesday, 6 October 2021

Officers closed the Highland road as crews worked at the scene, located between Forss House Hotel and the Crosskirk crossroads.

Appeal for information

Police are now appealing for witness with information to come forward to assist with their inquiries.

Sgt Calder added: “We are appealing to anyone who was in the area and witnessed the crash or saw the white Vespa this morning to please come forward.

“We are also keen to speak with any motorists who were on the A836 near Thurso and may have potential dashcam footage from the area.”

Anyone with information is being urged to contact police on 101.