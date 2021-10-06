Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Male scooter rider dies in two-vehicle crash near Forss

By Michelle Henderson
October 6, 2021, 9:35 pm Updated: October 6, 2021, 9:39 pm
A 69-year-old male scooter rider has died after colliding with a vehicle on the A836.

A man has died following a two-vehicle crash on a Highland road.

Emergency services were called to the A836 John O’Groats to Thurso road on Wednesday morning following reports of the crash near Forss.

The 69-year-old was travelling on a white Vespa scooter before colliding with another vehicle around 9.40am.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, the casualty died at the scene.

Sergeant Ewan Calder said: “As our investigation into this incident continues, our thoughts remain very much with the family and friends of the deceased.”

Officers closed the Highland road as crews worked at the scene, located between Forss House Hotel and the Crosskirk crossroads.

Appeal for information

Police are now appealing for witness with information to come forward to assist with their inquiries.

Sgt Calder added: “We are appealing to anyone who was in the area and witnessed the crash or saw the white Vespa this morning to please come forward.

“We are also keen to speak with any motorists who were on the A836 near Thurso and may have potential dashcam footage from the area.”

Anyone with information is being urged to contact police on 101.

