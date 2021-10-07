Thurso pensioner Ian Calder named as victim of A836 scooter and van crash

A scooter rider who died in a fatal road crash in the Highlands has been named as Ian Calder.

The 69-year-old was riding his white Vespa at the time of the collision in on the A836 Thurso to Forss road on Wednesday.

Police say the scooter was involved in a collision with a white Ford Transit van that was towing a trailer.

Mr Calder, who lived in Thurso, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Police have now issued an appeal for witnesses who have information about the incident, which happened near Forss at 9.40am on Wednesday.

Sergeant Ewan Calder said: “Our thoughts are with Mr Calder’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I would urge anyone who may have information who hasn’t yet spoken to police to come forward.

“We also remain keen to speak to anyone who was driving on the A836 on Wednesday and may have dashcam footage.”

Safety improvement calls for A836

The stretch of A836 where the collision happened, near the Lythmore turn-off, has been the focus of safety campaigners in recent years.

Forss resident John Ross organised a 300-strong petition several years ago calling for improvements.

The campaigner, who has stressed he does not want to speculate on the cause of the most recent tragedy, has called for early action to prevent another death.

He said: “The police know of the concerns and, to be fair, do a good job but as soon as a patrol car is seen, people are texting their mates and it’s all over Facebook that there’s a police car on the Forss straight.

“The police are fighting a losing battle, I’m afraid.

“I don’t understand why we can’t have a lower limit as has been brought in other local villages like Lyth, Gillock and Strathy.”

Caithness councillor Matthew Reiss has been prominent in supporting efforts to improve safety on the road.

He said: “We don’t know what the cause was of Wednesday’s fatal accident and will have to wait for police to carry out the usual very detailed inquiry.

“First and foremost, our sympathies are with the gentleman’s family and friends and members of the emergency services who were at the scene.”

Anyone with information about Wednesday’s crash should call police on 101 quoting incident 0778 of October 6.