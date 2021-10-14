‘He has unbelievable inner strength’: Alness man’s family remain positive that he will beat blood cancer for second time in ten years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘He has unbelievable inner strength’: Alness man’s family remain positive that he will beat blood cancer for second time in ten years

By Sean McAngus
October 14, 2021, 5:00 pm
Terry Stirling battles blood cancer for second time.
The father of an Alness man battling blood cancer for the second time in ten years has hailed his “unbelievable inner strength”.

Terry Stirling was 15 when first diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia in November 2011, going through chemotherapy before he was told he was in remission.

Now aged 25, he is fighting the condition again.

But Terry’s positive outlook on life remains as he currently awaits further treatment at Beatson Hospital in Glasgow.

Determination shown in tough times

Terry senior admires son’s determination to keep going even in the tough times.

He said: “He was wanting to work even when he still had cancer in his body the first time.

“He got himself a job on the rigs and was determined to get on with his life.

“However the cancer has returned.

He has unbelievable inner strength.

Terry Stirling senior

“The first time he just got on with it and he knows the possibilities.

“I have never met anyone with so much inner strength.

“He has unbelievable inner strength.”

‘We remain 100% positive he will beat cancer again’

Terry has highlighted the importance of positivity.

He told us: “We have always been close as a family.

“Terry’s mother Jacqueline and I will be with him the whole way.

“Positivity is a vital thing, I’m not just being positive around him.

“I make sure I am positive around everybody.

“As a family, we were 100% positive that he was going to beat it the first time and now we are 100% positive he will beat it again.”

Fundraisers support family

Meanwhile, fundraisers have raised more than £5,000 to support Terry and his family.

This comes after five teams of two climbed Fyrish Hill a total of  35 times in 24 hours, the equivalent of 129.8 miles.

Fundraisers who raised more than £5,000 to support Terry Stirling and his family.

Terry added: “They have really gone all out for us and we truly appreciate what they are doing.

“We don’t like taking but sometimes you need to bite the bullet and know you need help with the cost of food and accommodation near where Terry is getting treatment.

Family friend Joanna Campbell said: “Thanks to Fyrish Estate for letting us do the challenge for 24 hours.

“I would like to give a big thanks to everyone who took part and donated.”

