Rail services on West Highland Line disrupted due to fault in Fort William

Train services on the West Highland Line are subject to disruption due to a signalling fault in Fort William.

Commuters are being warned to expect delays for the duration of the morning after a fault was reported at the Lochaber station.

Services operating between Glasgow and Mallaig are currently running at a reduced speed, leading to warnings of potential disruption for passengers.

NEW: Due to a fault with the signalling system at Fort William, trains will be running at a reduced speed through here. Train services between Glasgow Queen Street and Mallaig will be delayed as a result. pic.twitter.com/uWd13ozdVI — ScotRail (@ScotRail) October 19, 2021

Work is underway by Network Rail engineers to rectify the fault and restore the line to working order.

Disruption is expected until noon today.