Low Carbon Day: Highlands and Islands to showcase green transport schemes as COP26 opens

The Highlands and Islands can “punch above its weight” and go beyond net zero, it is claimed as the region prepares to hold Low Carbon Day.

The event is being staged by a number of organisations as the COP26 climate conference opens in Glasgow.

The event, from noon-4pm on Friday, is being organised by regional transport partnership Hitrans.

The Highland Council, Highlands and Islands Enterprise, NHS Highland, Inverness College UHI, Highlands and Islands Student Association, and other local partners are also taking part.

What is Low Carbon Day?

Low Carbon Day will see a demonstration of hydrogen vehicles, including a bus, road sweeper, refuse lorry plus a panel van and cars.

Also on view will be e-bikes, including e-cargo bikes, electric cars, car club electric vehicles and hybrids.

In addition, Hi-Bike, a new e-bike share scheme developed by Hitrans, will be promoted.

Hitrans became involved in the Stagecoach/Caetano hydrogen bus demonstrator bus project after an approach from Protium Energy.

The organisation’s chairman, Highland councillor Allan Henderson, said: “In funding the hydrogen supply from Element2, we are showing that the Highlands and Islands are willing and able to play a key part in the development of Scotland’s hydrogen economy.

“With its abundance of renewable resources, our region can punch above its weight and go beyond net zero.

“With transport responsible for 37% of greenhouse HG emissions in Scotland, we are all going to have to shift towards more environmentally-friendly, low carbon transport.”

‘Low carbon transport is the future’

Highland Council leader Margaret Davidson said: “There is no escaping the conclusion that low carbon transport is the future if we are to have any hope of getting to net zero, and it’s fantastic to see so many of these options being showcased at this event.

“The council is fully committed to decarbonising its light commercial fleet by 2025, and we are working across the public and private sector to support the emerging hydrogen economy in Highland, which will play a crucial role in achieving local and national net zero targets.”

She added: “The council will be participating in a number of transport themed events at COP26, including sessions on the role that shared vehicle options like car clubs will play in reducing emissions, and the role of green hydrogen in decarbonising heavy transport.

“There is a clear willingness to partner and collaborate coming through ahead of COP26, and we intend to use the opportunity the event provides to build new relationships which will expedite our shift to zero carbon transport.”

