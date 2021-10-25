Booster jab and flu shots offered to the next eligible groups in preparation for winter

People aged 60 to 69 will soon receive their letters to get the Covid booster jab and flu shots.

As Scotland continues to roll out the jabs in preparation for a tough winter, the government has announced details of the next eligible groups.

As well as those aged 60-69, anyone over 16 with an underlying health condition will be invited to come forward from today.

The programmes will run from late October and throughout November to protect the most vulnerable from coronavirus and flu amidst winter conditions.

The Covid booster vaccine is currently being administered to those at highest risk, including over 70s, frontline healthcare workers and care home residents.

Meanwhile, the flu programme is progressing through children under two with underlying health conditions, preschool children, all school pupils, pregnant women and NHS healthcare workers.

The parallel programmes will not only reduce risk, but aims to ease the pressure on the already under-pressure NHS.

‘On track’ to deliver booster programme

Since September 6, more than 1.5 million Covid-19 and flu jabs have been administered across Scotland.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “For those eligible for the Covid-19 boosters, appointments can only take place six months (24 weeks) after your second dose. As such, it may take several weeks before you receive your invitation letter. We remain on track with Scotland’s booster programme prioritising those at the highest risk for both Covid-19 and flu.

“In addition to delivering the Covid-19 vaccine boosters, this year we are offering a record number of free flu vaccines to help protect the people of Scotland. It is the biggest ever flu vaccination programme in Scotland reaching over four million people.

“The flu virus changes every year, so you need to get the vaccine every year to stay protected. The vaccine cannot give you flu, but it can help stop you catching it, or suffering severe symptoms. The Covid-19 vaccine does not offer any protection from flu, you need to get a separate flu vaccine.

“Flu can be extremely serious and is very infectious. With Covid-19 still circulating in the community, we can best protect those most at risk as well as ease pressure on our National Health Service and social care services by encouraging everyone eligible to get vaccinated against flu.”