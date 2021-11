Three drivers caught speeding at more than 100mph in Caithness

Three men have been reported after being caught speeding in Caithness over the weekend – with one also allegedly under the influence of drugs.

Police officers who were out on patrol stopped three separate vehicles due to dangerous driving.

The three drivers, who are aged 27, 43 and 44, will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal after they were reportedly speeding along the A9 Inverness to Thurso road at 108mph, 113mph and 116mph, respectively.

Police say one of the men also failed a roadside drug wipe test administered by officers. He was also allegedly driving without insurance.

The 47-year-old man also failed a drug wipe test when stopped on the A9 near Skiach.

Drug wipe tests have been found to be effective at quickly and accurately catching drivers who use drugs.

Inspector Donnie Mackinnon from the Highland and Islands road policing unit said: β€œIt’s very disappointing to see that there are a number of drivers who continue to take risks and put themselves and others in danger.

“The consequences of driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs and speeding can be catastrophic and we will continue to carry out enforcement in order to change driver behaviour and reduce casualties.

“Also at this time of year, the change in clocks and deterioration in weather bring additional hazards and it’s essential that all road users think carefully about their actions and take steps to ensure both their driving and vehicle comply with regulations.”