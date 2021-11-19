Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Grounds works to replace crumbling Glencoe Bridge to begin

By Michelle Henderson
November 19, 2021, 1:12 pm Updated: November 19, 2021, 1:18 pm
Engineers will begin works on replacing Invercoe Bridge from December 13.

A £5.5million project to replace a crumbling bridge in Glencoe will get under way in the coming weeks.

Highland Council plans to replace the existing Invercoe Bridge, on the B863 Glencoe to Kinlochleven road.

Groundworks are due to begin on December 13, and the full project – carried out by Story Contracting Ltd – is expected to take eight months.

It comes a year after roads officials raised concerns about cracks that had started to appear on the River Coe crossing.

The new crossing is expected top open and be fully operational by August next year.

A Highland Council spokeswoman said: “The existing Invercoe Bridge, serves a significant access route and was built around the 1930s. Its replacement is integral to the sustainability of local communities. We ask that the public be patient whilst the work is carried out and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Invercoe bridge replacement

Engineers will demolish the existing four span reinforced concrete bridge to build a new 196ft two span steel and concrete bridge in its place.

A temporary bridge will be installed alongside the existing structure to maintain road and pedestrian access across the river during the works.

Traffic lights and single way working will also be in place.

Meanwhile, due to environmental restrictions, in water based works will continue until March 2023.

