Grounds works to replace crumbling Glencoe Bridge to begin

A £5.5million project to replace a crumbling bridge in Glencoe will get under way in the coming weeks.

Highland Council plans to replace the existing Invercoe Bridge, on the B863 Glencoe to Kinlochleven road.

Groundworks are due to begin on December 13, and the full project – carried out by Story Contracting Ltd – is expected to take eight months.

It comes a year after roads officials raised concerns about cracks that had started to appear on the River Coe crossing.

The new crossing is expected top open and be fully operational by August next year.

A Highland Council spokeswoman said: “The existing Invercoe Bridge, serves a significant access route and was built around the 1930s. Its replacement is integral to the sustainability of local communities. We ask that the public be patient whilst the work is carried out and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Invercoe bridge replacement

Engineers will demolish the existing four span reinforced concrete bridge to build a new 196ft two span steel and concrete bridge in its place.

A temporary bridge will be installed alongside the existing structure to maintain road and pedestrian access across the river during the works.

Traffic lights and single way working will also be in place.

Meanwhile, due to environmental restrictions, in water based works will continue until March 2023.