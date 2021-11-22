Inverness teen Jessica Green traced safe and well By Denny Andonova November 22, 2021, 10:36 am Jessica Green has been traced safe and well, police have confirmed. Police have confirmed a missing Inverness teen has been traced safe and well. Jessica Green was reported missing after being last seen in the Kinmylies/Charleston area of the Highland city at around 10pm yesterday. Officer have now confirmed the 16-year-old has been found and thanked the public for their assistance. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up