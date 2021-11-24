Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Bad weather impacts road works on two major north-west roads

By Ross Hempseed
November 24, 2021, 9:58 am Updated: November 24, 2021, 11:29 am

Ongoing resurfacing works have been delayed on the A82 Tyndrum to Ballachulish road and the A828 Connel and Ballachulish road due to bad weather.

The two roads are major arteries that run down the rugged west coast of Scotland but will be closed off due to inclement weather.

As a result, resurfacing works that are due to take place of the A82, north of Ba Bridge will be completed on Sunday, November 28.

Works on the A828, south of Creagan Roundabout will commence thereafter on Monday, November 29.

The final phase of the improvements planned for the A82 at Loch Achtriochan has been postponed for a later date to be decided.

Bad weather will impact roadworks on the A82 and A828

Due to the narrow carriageway associated with the A82 at this location, a full road closure will be required to complete the works safely.

A signed diversion route via the A85 and A828 will be in place adding over 30 miles to the journey between Ballachulish and Tyndrum.

However, the diversion has a height restriction so a convoy traffic system will be in place on the A82 on the hour throughout each night.

Motorists are encouraged to arrive in good time to ensure they are accommodated within the amnesty periods.

In regards to A828 road, works will be carried out for three nights from November 29.

Due to the restricted width of the A828, a full road closure will be in place from 8am to 5pm.

A signed diversion route will be in place via Tyndrum using the A85 and A82, adding approximately 50 minutes onto journey times between Connel and Ballachulish.

A similar traffic convoy will be in place during each night to allow for vehicles to travel through the roadworks safely.

To keep updated on traffic across the Scotland click here.

