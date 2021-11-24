Bad weather impacts road works on two major north-west roads

Ongoing resurfacing works have been delayed on the A82 Tyndrum to Ballachulish road and the A828 Connel and Ballachulish road due to bad weather.

The two roads are major arteries that run down the rugged west coast of Scotland but will be closed off due to inclement weather.

As a result, resurfacing works that are due to take place of the A82, north of Ba Bridge will be completed on Sunday, November 28.

Works on the A828, south of Creagan Roundabout will commence thereafter on Monday, November 29.

The final phase of the improvements planned for the A82 at Loch Achtriochan has been postponed for a later date to be decided.

Bad weather will impact roadworks on the A82 and A828

Due to the narrow carriageway associated with the A82 at this location, a full road closure will be required to complete the works safely.

A signed diversion route via the A85 and A828 will be in place adding over 30 miles to the journey between Ballachulish and Tyndrum.

However, the diversion has a height restriction so a convoy traffic system will be in place on the A82 on the hour throughout each night.

Motorists are encouraged to arrive in good time to ensure they are accommodated within the amnesty periods.

In regards to A828 road, works will be carried out for three nights from November 29.

Due to the restricted width of the A828, a full road closure will be in place from 8am to 5pm.

A signed diversion route will be in place via Tyndrum using the A85 and A82, adding approximately 50 minutes onto journey times between Connel and Ballachulish.

A similar traffic convoy will be in place during each night to allow for vehicles to travel through the roadworks safely.

