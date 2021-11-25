Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Brexit and Covid hold-ups delay restoration work at St Magnus Cathedral in Orkney

By Iain Grant
November 25, 2021, 8:53 pm Updated: November 25, 2021, 8:54 pm
St Magnus Cathedral. Photo: Sandy McCook/DCT Media

Restoration work on St Magnus Cathedral in Kirkwall has been hit by a hold-up in the delivery of specialist glassware from the continent.

It is needed to complete a new vestibule being created inside the entrance to the cathedral.

A steel frame has been installed on the new oak and glass feature.

Orkney Islands Council official Kenny MacPherson said the curved glass is required for the ceiling.

He said: “It’s being imported from the EU but has still not arrived in the UK.

“It’s down to supply chain issues which are linked to Brexit and Covid.”

The consignment is not expected until early next year.

Meanwhile work is continuing to find an alternative way to improve disabled access to the Grade-A listed building.

The original plan was to raise the paving level with the main door and install a sloping ramp on the west side along with handrails.

But in March it was refused listed planning consent after councillors backed an objection from Historic Environment Scotland.

Repairs to the external stonework of the Orkney cathedral have been completed and the scaffolding removed.

The council has budgeted £256,000 for the works.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal