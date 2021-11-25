Brexit and Covid hold-ups delay restoration work at St Magnus Cathedral in Orkney

Restoration work on St Magnus Cathedral in Kirkwall has been hit by a hold-up in the delivery of specialist glassware from the continent.

It is needed to complete a new vestibule being created inside the entrance to the cathedral.

A steel frame has been installed on the new oak and glass feature.

Orkney Islands Council official Kenny MacPherson said the curved glass is required for the ceiling.

He said: “It’s being imported from the EU but has still not arrived in the UK.

“It’s down to supply chain issues which are linked to Brexit and Covid.”

The consignment is not expected until early next year.

Meanwhile work is continuing to find an alternative way to improve disabled access to the Grade-A listed building.

The original plan was to raise the paving level with the main door and install a sloping ramp on the west side along with handrails.

But in March it was refused listed planning consent after councillors backed an objection from Historic Environment Scotland.

Repairs to the external stonework of the Orkney cathedral have been completed and the scaffolding removed.

The council has budgeted £256,000 for the works.