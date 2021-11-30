Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Highland man threatened to blow up hospital and cops’ houses

By Jenni Gee
November 30, 2021, 11:45 am
Malcolm Stone appeared at Tain Sheriff Court

A Highland man who threatened to blow up a hospital has avoided prison due to suffering from mental health issues.

Malcolm Stone, 61, also smashed a shop window, racially abused a bank worker and threatened police, pharmacy and hospital staff earlier this year.

Tain Sheriff Court heard that all of the behaviour took place while Stone was unmedicated for mental health issues.

Stone, of Fulton Court, Alness, appeared in the dock for sentencing having previously pled guilty to four charges of threatening or abusive behaviour and one of resisting, obstructing or hindering police officers.

Fiscal depute Pauline Gair told the court that on February 23 Stone had attended Invergordon Hospital to collect a prescription. “The police then received a call saying the accused was making threats to blow up the hospital,” she said.

‘I’m going to blow your house up’

Stone also made threats to hospital staff and threw his crutches at them. When police officers arrived he told them: “I’m going to blow your house up, I’m going to kill you.”

The following day police were called again after Stone was seen lying on the ground outside the Royal Bank of Scotland in Alness High Street.

“He wouldn’t move and was causing a nuisance. He eventually went into the bank,” Mrs Gair told the court.

Once inside Stone became agitated and began striking a desk and using racial slurs towards a member of staff who was trying to serve him, and when officers arrived to remove him he refused to comply.

“Police attempted to arrest him. He became a dead weight, dropped to the floor,” Mrs Gair told the court.

‘I just lost my temper’

The Fiscal depute also detailed how, on March 5, Stone visited a pharmacy on the same High Street looking for a repeat prescription only to be told it was not available. He took issue with this, accusing staff of withholding his medication, before lashing out in the store.

Mrs Gair told the court: “He punched a freestanding sign on his way out. He stuck two fingers up to them. He punched the window, the last punch caused the window to shatter.”

On this occasion when police officers arrived he told them: “I’m very sorry for what I have done I just lost my temper. I didn’t mean to do that I will pay for the damage to the window.”

Defence solicitor Rory Gowans told the court his client understood the serious nature of his offences but that he had been suffering from mental health difficulties and had been unable to access his usual medication at the time.

He said: “This is a man who has mental health difficulties who was unmedicated through no fault of his own.  There was a delay in getting medication that led to this eruption. He knows what he did, he knows how serious it is.

Mr Gowans added: “He has asked me to express his unreserved apology for what he did and said.”

Placing Stone on a community payback order with two years’ supervision as a direct alternative to custody, Sheriff Gary Aitken said: “Behaviour of this kind is completely unacceptable.

“These were all people simply going about their jobs, mainly trying to assist you. The reference to people’s ethnic origin, threats to blow up a hospital and police officers’ houses are unacceptable.

“If it was not for the fact that you were unwell I would certainly be sending you to prison.”

