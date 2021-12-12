Missing Highland teen Danielle Cameron traced safe and well By Denny Andonova December 12, 2021, 1:13 pm Updated: December 12, 2021, 1:44 pm Officers confirmed the girl has been traced. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A Highland teen reported missing yesterday has been found safe and well. Police launched an appeal for information to trace Danielle Cameron, who was last seen on Dochcarty Road in Dingwall just after midnight on Saturday, December 11. Officer have now confirmed the 16-year-old has been found and thanked the public for their assistance. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Body found in search for missing nurse assistant Petra Srncova John Anderson, 82, who went missing has been found safe and well Missing Inverness teen Edward Maggs found safe and well Highland teen with orange puffer jacket reported missing