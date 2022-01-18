Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Burning of the Clavie 2022: In Pictures

By Claire Clifton Coles
January 18, 2022, 11:32 am Updated: January 18, 2022, 11:55 am
The annual Burning of the Clavie night in Burghead takes place six days late this year on the day Covid restrictions are eased. All pictures by Jason Hedges/DCT Media

After a lot of uncertainty due to Covid, the ancient tradition of the Burning of the Clavie in Burghead was able to take place. Were you there? Our Photographer Jason Hedges brings you the best pictures from the spectacular event.

Creosote is poured onto the Clavie.
Clavie is manouevered as crowds gather
The procession as it reaches the Harbour Inn.
Locals gather and grab a pic as the Clavie passes through the streets.
The Clavie is carried around the town before it’s final destination of Doorie Hill
A hugely popular and longstanding tradition, people gather for the event.
Crowds look on on Doorie Hill.
The annual Burning of the Clavie night in Burghead took place six days late this year due to covid restrictions.
Staves are broken off the Clavie to be handed out, they are said to bring good luck to those that receive them and ward off evil spirits.
It may have had to happen 11 days late but it was more than worth the wait.

Hip hip! The Burning of the Clavie in Burghead is back and defiantly refuses to go dark again

