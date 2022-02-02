Flood alerts issued across Highlands, Islands and Moray as storm aftermath continues

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sepa has issued five flood alerts in the north of Scotland as the aftermath of storms Malik and Corrie continues.

The organisation has warned that flooding could impact coastal areas over the next few days, with low-lying areas exposed to the west/northwest wind likely to be among the worst affected.

Flood alerts have been put out for Caithness and Sutherland, Findhorn, Nairn, Moray and Speyside, Orkney, Shetland and the Western Isles.

These areas are most at risk during high-tide on Thursday, which occurs at the following times:

Lerwick – 12.30pm

Kinlochbervie – 8.30am

Wick – 12.45pm

Moray Firth – 1.45pm

Buckie – 2pm

Rapness – 10.40pm

Kirkwall – 12pm

Stornoway – 8.15am

The alerts are a consequence of strong winds and heavy rain that have been forecast for the coming days.

With many still without power after last weekend’s storms, Sepa has urged people in areas likely to be hit by flooding to remain vigilant.

Welfare centres are available across the north and north-east for anyone struggling or in need of support.

The situation will be continually monitored, and the latest updates can be found on Sepa’s live flood tracker.