Still without power? Here are the welfare centres near you

By Louise Glen
February 2, 2022, 10:45 am Updated: February 2, 2022, 1:23 pm
Gale force winds uprooted trees and tore down power lines, leaving thousands of properties without power. Photo by Wullie Marr/DCT Media.
Leisure centres and food vans across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire will again be offering their services today.

Residents in the north-east who have been enduring a loss of power, water or mobile phone coverage are being invited to make use of local facilities.

Hot meals are also being prepared and distributed by a number of vendors in a host of communities.

Here’s a rundown of the various amenities on offer today:

Refreshments at welfare centres

SSEN say customers unable to access welfare facilities and who remain off supply may claim back the cost of meals up to £15 per person.

They are being asked to keep copies of receipts for any claims and any vulnerable customer who requires alternative arrangements but is unable to arrange themselves, is encouraged to contact SSEN’s teams by calling 105.

SSEN said it had managed to restore the majority of customers and hope to have everyone back on grid today.

SSEN arranged for mobile snack vans to visit numerous sites in Aberdeenshire so people without power could get hot food. Snack van in Kemnay. Picture by Wullie Marr/DCT Media

The below lists will be updated as and when we have more information.

SSEN has deployed welfare facilities to the following locations:

  • Aboyne, Near the Huntly Arms Inn
  • Alford, Transport Museum Car Park
  • Ballater, Victoria Square
  • Banchory, Bellfield Car Park
  • Braemar, Opposite the Fife Hotel
  • Countesswells (Aberdeen) Sainsbury’s car park from 1pm
  • Huntly, Bognie Arms Car Park, Forgue
  • Kemnay, Kemnay Chip Shop, Aquithie Road
  • Kintore, Kintore Fish Bar, Northern Rd
  • Lumphanan, Next to MacBeth Arms Pub
  • Monymusk, Location TBC
  • Stonehaven, The Square
  • Strathdon, Bellabeg car park, next to shop
  • Tarland, The Square
  • Torphins, Learney Hall
  • Turriff, Show Park car park

A welfare Centre has also been set up at Drumlithie Village Hall, where tea and coffee will be available and charging points. Hot food will also be available from 1-2pm and 4-5pm.

Aberdeenshire Council has stood down the general public offer of hot food through our other welfare centres.

Officers will continue to liaise with community groups to target hot food provision directly into affected communities.

Wash facilities and charging points in Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen

Leisure centres will also open their doors today to provide wash facilities and charging points as welfare centres in Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen.

The following facilities, run by Live Life Aberdeenshire, will be open to the public until 8pm:

  • Aboyne Swimming Pool and Deeside Community Centre (no hot showers are available at this time)
  • Banchory Sports Village
  • Deveron Community and Sports Centre, Banff
  • Ellon Community Campus
  • Fraserburgh Community and Sports Centre
  • Huntly Swimming Pool and Fitness Suite
  • Inverurie Community Campus
  • Mearns Academy Community Campus, Laurencekirk
  • Peterhead Leisure and Community Centre
  • Portlethen Swimming Pool and Academy Sports Facilities
  • Turriff Swimming Pool
  • Westhill Swimming Pool

All of Sport Aberdeen’s facilities are open to residents without power to get a hot shower, warm up or power up their devices.

Who to call in an emergency?

If you need help or need to report fallen trees – via police on 101.

Power outages – via SSEN on 105

Non-urgent medical issues – via NHS on 111

Emergency council housing repairs – 03456 08 12 03

Emergency social care – 03456 08 12 06

Moray Council social work – 01343 543451, out of hours 03457 565656

If you can’t use private water because of the power outage you are advised to source bottled water. But if you can’t, contact the assistance line on 0808 196 3384 for advice or support.

