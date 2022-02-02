Man, 36, remains in ‘serious condition’ following weekend Aberdeenshire crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 36-year-old man is in a “serious condition” in hospital following a crash in Aberdeenshire.

The man was driving a green Can-Am light utility vehicle when he was involved in a one-vehicle collision on Saturday.

He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he remains in a serious condition.

The incident took place at around 8.10am on an unclassified road between Tarland and Tillypronie, near Migvie.

Around 8.10am on Saturday, 29 January, 2022

Police have launched an investigation to establish what happened and are appealing for anyone who witnessed the serious Aberdeenshire crash to come forward.

Road policing sergeant Peter Henderson said: “Inquiries are ongoing and we have already spoken to a number of witnesses.

“I would appeal to anyone who saw the vehicle before the collision or the collision itself to please get in touch.

“Likewise, if anyone believes they may have dash cam footage which could assist our inquiries I would urge them to make contact.

“Our thoughts are with the injured party, his family and friends.”

Anyone with information should contact the police on 101 quoting incident number 1186 of January 29.