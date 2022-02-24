Education committee meets under ‘huge black shadow’ following sudden death of Nairn councillor Tom Heggie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tributes have poured in for Nairn councillor Tom Heggie as his colleagues met for the first time since his death.

Members of the council’s education committee spoke of their “disbelief and massive sadness” this morning.

Mr Heggie was vice-chairman of the committee.

The former teacher, minister and councillor died yesterday aged 65.

Mr Finlayson said he first met Mr Heggie at a retirement from teaching course seven years ago. He said today’s meeting was taking place “under a huge black shadow”.

“I recognised in Tom many of the qualities we’ve all come to know and admire over the last five years,” said Mr Finlayson. “A man with a sense of humour. A man with deep religious faith, and with integrity.

“A man who could make known his feelings and opinions in a calm and effective way, and a man who would give you a no-nonsense answer and who you could call at any time to get advice.”

‘A wish to help and serve others’

Mr Finlayson spoke of Mr Heggie’s dedication to his family and his community, as a teacher, minister and councillor.

He was a passionate advocate for Nairn and its school.

“Tom will be a loss to so many. His friends, his community, his church, his council colleagues, council staff and most importantly his family,” said Mr Finlayson.

“We will all miss him and I’m sure when we think of Tom both today and in the future, we will all reflect on a man that we remember as being a thoroughly decent human being, with no ego, and a wish to help and serve others.”

SNP education spokesman Graham Mackenzie echoed these sentiments.

He added that Mr Heggie was always prepared to listen to opinions other than his own.

It was a reminder, he said, that councillors share more common ground than they do disagreements.

The Nairn minister once quipped: “The difference between you and me, Graham, is I know where I’m going.”

“It was almost impossible to fall out with Tom, and that’s a measure of the man,” said Mr Mackenzie.

‘A gentleman in every sense of the word’

Council convener Bill Lobban closed the tributes with an emotional account of his friend and colleague.

“I didn’t know Tom until he was elected to represent the people of Nairn at the election of 2017, and represent them he did,” said Mr Lobban. “Tom cared passionately for his whole community, irrespective of which side of the fence they sat on. It didn’t matter to Tom where you came from, or what you did, or who you were. He was a special individual.

“In his life as a teacher, a minister and a councillor, he really cared about people. Tom was a gentleman in every sense of the world.

“A very gentle and special human being.”

Mr Lobban said he got to know Mr Heggie really well over the five years following his election.

He spoke of his colleague’s wicked sense of humour.

“Only a few days ago he had me sitting at my desk with tears of laughter rolling down my face,” he said. “Those tears were somewhat different yesterday.

“Rest in peace, Tom, and may your God go with you.”

The committee observed a minute’s silence in memory of councillor Heggie.