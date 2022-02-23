‘A real tragedy’: Popular Nairn minister, teacher and councillor Tom Heggie dies at 65

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘A real tragedy’: Popular Nairn minister, teacher and councillor Tom Heggie dies at 65

By Craig Munro
February 23, 2022, 4:37 pm Updated: February 23, 2022, 5:43 pm
Tom Heggie at the Nairn Golf Club. Picture by Sandy McCook
Tom Heggie at the Nairn Golf Club. Picture by Sandy McCook

A Nairn man who dedicated his life to the community has died at the age of 65.

Tom Heggie served the town as as a local minister, teacher and councillor.

A well-known figure around the town, Mr Heggie was coming to the end of his first term on the local authority and was planning to retire at the elections in May.

Having served at two of Nairn’s kirks as a Church of Scotland minister, he continued to officiate weddings and funerals until just a few weeks ago.

His death was described by his colleague Laurie Fraser as a “real tragedy for this whole community”.

Councillor Tom Heggie of Nairn outside the Nairn Courthouse. Picture by Sandy McCook

Mr Fraser said he first met Mr Heggie as a young minister at Nairn Old Parish Church around 40 years ago, adding: “He was filling the parish church with the community.

“He went in on Sunday morning, there were kids climbing over the pews and by the end of the service they’d be climbing over the pulpit as well, he was that well liked.”

Mr Heggie later went from preacher to teacher, moving first to Glasgow and then to Forres Academy.

MSP Rhoda Grant with Rev Tom Heggie during his time at the Nairn United Reformed Church, following the cutting of the first sod for their new hall extension. Picture by Sandy McCook

After first returning to the ministry for a period at the Highland town’s United Reformed Church on Crescent Road, he taught mathematics at Nairn Academy for around ten years.

Four years ago, he left teaching to run for the Highland Council, and took his place representing Nairn and Cawdor after winning “one of the highest individual votes ever known for an independent councillor”, Mr Fraser said.

He soon became the chairman of the local authority’s Nairnshire committee, and the vice-chairman of its education committee.

Mr Fraser added: “He spent a considerable amount of time pushing for both a bypass for Nairn town and a Nairn Academy.

“Both have reached the stages where they were just waiting for final sign-off by Scottish ministers.”

Tom Heggie outside Nairn Academy. Picture by Sandy McCook

A council funding bid for a new Nairn Academy to replace the current asbestos-ridden building was confirmed as successful by the Scottish Government in December 2020, while ministers gave the go-ahead for completing of the statutory procedures for the bypass in February last year.

Highland Council convener Bill Lobban described Mr Heggie as a “tireless advocate for Nairn”.

He said: “I was personally very saddened to hear of the death of my friend and colleague Tom Heggie.

“Tom was the very epitome of a local councillor. A man who genuinely cared passionately about his local community and all the people within it.

“Tom will be sorely missed by his family and friends, but also by his colleagues in the Highland Council who held him in such high regard and the wider community for whom he did so much.”

