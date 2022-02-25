Stoltman brothers throw weight behind Ukraine in support of fellow strongman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Stoltman brothers throw weight behind Ukraine in support of fellow strongman

By Mike Merritt
February 25, 2022, 2:22 pm Updated: February 25, 2022, 2:50 pm
Collage of Tom and Luke Stoltman with their Ukraine t-shirt.
Tom and Luke Stoltman want to support the people of Ukraine.

The world’s strongest brothers, the Stoltmans, have put their weight behind helping Ukraine.

They are raising money for volunteers in the war-torn country by showing support for fellow strongman Oleksii Novikov, who won the 2020 World’s Strongest Man competition.

Mighty Scottish strongman brothers Tom and Luke Stoltman, from Invergordon in the Highlands, have started selling t-shirts on their website at £25, displaying the name of 26-year-old Novikov.

Tom Stoltman said: “We are releasing this T-shirt and all money will go to helping volunteers in Ukraine.”

Stand with UkraineMy prayers and love to you all🇺🇦💙

More than 530 people have already showed their support on Facebook with followers selling out many of the sizes quickly.

Mikey Jimmy Clayden wrote: “Brilliant gesture Luke. They say you and your brothers are the strongest brothers in the world but right now, all strong men need to be brothers In solidarity.”

Tom is the World’s Strongest Man.

The 27-year-old, nicknamed The Albatross, is the first Scot to take home the trophy since the international competition began in 1997.

Invergordon pays homage to Stoltman brothers

