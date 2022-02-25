Stoltman brothers throw weight behind Ukraine in support of fellow strongman

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The world’s strongest brothers, the Stoltmans, have put their weight behind helping Ukraine.

They are raising money for volunteers in the war-torn country by showing support for fellow strongman Oleksii Novikov, who won the 2020 World’s Strongest Man competition.

Mighty Scottish strongman brothers Tom and Luke Stoltman, from Invergordon in the Highlands, have started selling t-shirts on their website at £25, displaying the name of 26-year-old Novikov.

Tom Stoltman said: “We are releasing this T-shirt and all money will go to helping volunteers in Ukraine.”

Stand with UkraineMy prayers and love to you all🇺🇦💙 Posted by Tom "The Albatross" Stoltman on Friday, 25 February 2022

More than 530 people have already showed their support on Facebook with followers selling out many of the sizes quickly.

Mikey Jimmy Clayden wrote: “Brilliant gesture Luke. They say you and your brothers are the strongest brothers in the world but right now, all strong men need to be brothers In solidarity.”

Tom is the World’s Strongest Man.

The 27-year-old, nicknamed The Albatross, is the first Scot to take home the trophy since the international competition began in 1997.