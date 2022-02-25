Friday’s news in pictures: Winter of Fire By Louis Delbarre February 25, 2022, 2:41 pm Updated: February 25, 2022, 4:44 pm Firefighters inspect the damage at a building following a rocket attack on the city of Kyiv, Ukraine. Ukrainian Police Department Press Service via AP [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best images from the news today Natali Sevriukova reacts next to her house following a rocket attack the city of Kyiv, Ukraine. AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti Crew on board the Royal Navy type 45 Destroyer HMS Diamond wave towards the shore as it leaves Portsmouth harbour. Protestors outside the Russian Embassy in west London, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Victoria Jones/PA Wire People take shelter at a building basement while the sirens sound announcing new attacks in the city of Kyiv, Ukraine. AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti People wait outside after evacuating a market following an earthquake in Pekanbaru, Indonesia. A strong and shallow earthquake hit off the coast of Indonesia’s Sumatra island on Friday, panicking people in Sumatra island and neighboring Malaysia and Singapore. AP Photo/Panji Rahmat A herd of life-size sculptures create animal shapes on the ground, which are being created at Sudeley Castle and Gardens, as part of their new attraction, CoExistence, which features a collection of animal sculptures made by florists. Ben Birchall/PA Wire Esther Turner interacts with art installation ‘Her Hymn to the Big Wheel’, an immersive sculptural work by acclaimed artist Liz West which forms the centrepiece of the Love Barnsley Festival. Danny Lawson/PA Wire Sir Alex Ferguson alongside Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack during the unveiling of his statue, designed by sculptor Andy Edwards at Pittodrie, Aberdeen. Jane Barlow/PA Wire. Alpine driver Fernando Alonso of Spain watches smoke pour from his car during a Formula One pre-season testing session at the Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, just outside of Barcelona, Spain. AP Photo/Joan Monfort Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Yvie Burnett: Sad news brought us back down with a bump Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson wants to put on a show in presence of iconic former boss Sir Alex Ferguson World Book Day: How books shape people’s lives of all ages Ken Fyne: What’s in a name as Franklin makes way for Gladys