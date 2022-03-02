Five men stopped for drink-driving offences in Shetland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have warned drink-drivers in Shetland to think again.

Five men have been reported to the fiscal in recent weeks after being stopped in Yell, Whalsay, Fetlar, Unst and near Scatsa Airport.

The five men, aged 39, 40, 43, 45 and 66 were stopped between February 9 and March 1.

Officers have said they will be continuing their regular patrols, and repeated warnings about the dangers of getting behind the wheel after a drink – particularly given the island’s winding roads.

While most roads on the island of Yell have two lanes, fields and farms sit alongside them so livestock can wander into oncoming vehicles.

Chief Inspector Stuart Clemenson said: “Driving under the influence of drink or drugs will not be tolerated.

“Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs will significantly impair your ability to control your vehicle.

“It is a selfish act which puts the safety of every other entirely innocent road user, including any passengers, other drivers and pedestrians, in danger.

“You are also putting your own life at risk and when you are caught you will face prosecution and the possible loss of your livelihood.

“Our officers will continue to carry out proactive patrols throughout Shetland aimed at removing offenders from the roads.”