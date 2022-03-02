Five men stopped for drink-driving offences in Shetland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Five men stopped for drink-driving offences in Shetland

By Ross Hempseed
March 2, 2022, 5:39 pm
Police have warned drink-drivers in Shetland to think again.

Five men have been reported to the fiscal in recent weeks after being stopped in Yell, Whalsay, Fetlar, Unst and near Scatsa Airport.

The five men, aged 39, 40, 43, 45 and 66 were stopped between February 9 and March 1.

Officers have said they will be continuing their regular patrols, and repeated warnings about the dangers of getting behind the wheel after a drink – particularly given the island’s winding roads.

While most roads on the island of Yell have two lanes, fields and farms sit alongside them so livestock can wander into oncoming vehicles.

Chief Inspector Stuart Clemenson said: “Driving under the influence of drink or drugs will not be tolerated.

“Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs will significantly impair your ability to control your vehicle.

“It is a selfish act which puts the safety of every other entirely innocent road user, including any passengers, other drivers and pedestrians, in danger.

“You are also putting your own life at risk and when you are caught you will face prosecution and the possible loss of your livelihood.

“Our officers will continue to carry out proactive patrols throughout Shetland aimed at removing offenders from the roads.”

