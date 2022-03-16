Margaret Davidson announces decision to step down after seven years as Highland Council leader

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Margaret Davidson announces decision to step down after seven years as Highland Council leader

By Stuart Findlay
March 16, 2022, 12:59 pm Updated: March 16, 2022, 2:12 pm
Council leader Margaret Davidson.
Council leader Margaret Davidson.

Highland Council will soon have a new leader after Margaret Davidson announced she is quitting the role in May.

Mrs Davidson has led the council since 2015 and has served as a councillor since 1995.

She told the Press and Journal: “27 years seems to be enough. It’s time for the next generation.

“The last two years have been truly odd. The world is changing and the council is changing.

“It’s not something I decided a long time ago, I came to it gradually over the last few months.”

Voters will go to the polls on May 5 to determine Scotland’s new councillors.

There are significant changes expected in the Highlands with around a quarter of the current intake likely to step down.

A challenging era for Highland Council

Mrs Davidson first took the reins in June 2015 after a coalition agreement between the SNP, the Lib Dems and Labour collapsed.

Those three years between 2012 and 2015 had been the first time the independent group did not have any control of Highland Council.

A new agreement between the independents and the Lib Dems saw the group led by Mrs Davidson regain control.

Against a backdrop of continuous budget pressures, it has been a turbulent journey since then.

Margaret Davidson with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon at the Port of Nigg in December 2021. Picture by Jason Hedges

Ominous talk about enormous “financial black holes” became nearly an annual event.

But the Aird and Loch councillor believes there are reasons to be optimistic about the future.

Mrs Davidson said: “We are in a better place now than we were, we absolutely are.

“The council is hugely better at handling our money. We have money there to invest in our roads and it’s the first time we’ve been in a position like since 2008 when the banks went bust.

“It’s been austerity, austerity, austerity but now we have a competent team who are much better at balancing the budget.”

Budget proposals were recently agreed for Highland Council – with a 3% council tax hike at the centre of the plans.

There are significant pressures but an increased investment in roads has been agreed.

That move has been largely welcomed, as a recent study revealed that 39% of Highland roads are in desperate need of repair.

What’s next for Margaret Davidson?

After nearly three decades with the council, Mrs Davidson said it would be a wrench to leave.

Retiring isn’t a word she feels comfortable with, however.

She intends to devote more time to her family business at the Abriachan Garden Nursery.

Margaret Davidson pictured at the then-new Drumnadrochit fire station in 2002. Picture by Sandy McCook

That will be music to the ears of her husband Donald, who she recently celebrated her 50th wedding anniversary with.

Mrs Davidson said: “It’s time for my family and our business to come first. I have other irons in the fire and I certainly won’t be bored.

“But I will really miss it, how could I not after that many years?”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal