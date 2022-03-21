Alistair Wilson: Two men seen on Nairn beach with gun just a month before banker’s murder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Alistair Wilson: Two men seen on Nairn beach with gun just a month before banker’s murder

By Louise Glen
March 21, 2022, 9:19 am Updated: March 21, 2022, 5:44 pm
Graphic showing Alistair Wilson surrounded by collage of police officers searching for clues.
Police want to speak to two men who were on Nairn beach one month prior to the murder.

Police investigating the murder of Alistair Wilson are hunting for two men seen with a handgun on a Nairn beach just a month before the shooting.

The banker was shot dead on his doorstep in Nairn in November 2004.

In recent weeks, detectives have flown to Canada to speak to a key witness – former local barman Andy Burnett – and renewed their appeals for information, leading to a fresh tip that two men were spotted with a gun on East Beach a month before the father-of-two was killed.

One of the men was in his 20s and the other aged between 40 and 60.

The witness has said the younger man was in possession of a handgun.

Detective Superintendent Graeme Mackie, from the major investigation team, said: “We are following up this new information and I would ask anyone with information, or who may be able to identify the men, to please come forward and speak with us.

“This potential sighting was passed to officers following recent publicity around the case and I am grateful for the positive response we have received from the local community.

Alistair Wilson with his son Andrew.

‘Time is no barrier to justice’

“As I have said recently, time is no barrier to justice. More than 17 years have passed since Alistair’s murder, but Police Scotland is committed to bringing his killer to justice and providing the family with the answers they deserve.”

“Someone out there knows what happened to Alistair and developments in the investigation over the last few weeks are a vital reminder that it is never too late to come forward with information, no matter how small or insignificant you may think it is.”

Following a recent review of witness accounts, further analysis of timings from the night in question and investigative developments, officers altered the description of the man they want to trace in connection with Mr Wilson’s murder.

Alistair Wilson with his family.

Detectives believe the man who shot Mr Wilson on his doorstep to have been aged between 20 and 40 at the time. This would mean he is now aged in his mid-30s to almost 60 years old.

He was approximately 5ft 7ins and was wearing a baseball cap and jacket.

Previous appeals described the gunman as being between 30 and 40.

Mr Wilson was shot around 7pm on Sunday November 28, 2004 after a man called at the family’s home on Crescent Road, Nairn and asked his wife to get him by name.

Mr Wilson went downstairs to speak to the man and was handed a blue envelope with the word “Paul” on it. He went inside briefly and then returned to the door for a second time when he was fatally shot.

Anyone who believes they can assist police is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 515 of  March 4 2022 and Operation Sorn or you can e-mail a dedicated inbox at SCDHOLMESAberdeen@scotland.pnn.police.uk

