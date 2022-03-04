Alistair Wilson: Murder team fly to Canada to speak to former Nairn pub landlord

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Alistair Wilson: Murder team fly to Canada to speak to former Nairn pub landlord

By Michelle Henderson and Shona Gossip
March 4, 2022, 6:25 pm Updated: March 4, 2022, 7:27 pm
Detectives have travelled to Nova Scotia in Canada to carry out witness interviews.
Detectives have travelled to Nova Scotia in Canada to carry out witness interviews.

Detectives investigating the murder of Nairn banker Alistair Wilson have travelled to Canada to quiz witnesses.

Officers from the major investigation team travelled to Nova Scotia to carry out witness interviews last week.

It is understood they spoke to Mr Wilson’s former friend and local landlord Andy Burnett, who ran a pub in Nairn at the time of the murder.

Father-of-two Mr Wilson was fatally shot on his doorstep in Crescent Road, Nairn in 2004. No motive has ever been uncovered.

But police say “time is no barrier” and that they remain committed to bringing the culprit to justice.

‘Time is no barrier to justice’

At the time of the murder, Mr Burnett was the landlord of the nearby Havelock Hotel – where Mrs Wilson ran for help after her husband was shot.

He later was taken before an employment tribunal after it emerged he had sacked his chef, Stewart Wright, for taking the decision to close up early after the incident.

Police investigating the Alistair Wilson murder flew to Nova Scotia to speak to witnesses, including Andy Burnett. Supplied by Facebook

Shortly before Mr Wilson’s death, he had objected to a decking created at the Havelock Hotel without permission. Mr Burnett was later give retrospective consent – although later had to reduce his hours following a subsequent noise complaint from Mrs Wilson and others.

Mr Burnett, who now lives in Nova Scotia, refused to comment when contacted by the P&J.

Detective Superintendent Graeme Mackie said: “Police Scotland is working closely with colleagues in Nova Scotia to carry out witness interviews as part of the investigation.

“More than 17 years have passed since Alistair was fatally shot on the doorstep of his home, but time is no barrier to justice.

“We remain committed to ensuring the person responsible for his murder is brought to justice so that we can give his family the answers they deserve.”

A timeline of the main events in the Alistair Wilson case. DCT Graphics.

No piece of information too small

At around 7pm on Sunday, November 28 2004, a man called at the family’s home and spoke to Mr Wilson’s wife Veronica, asking for him by name.

When Mr Wilson came to the door, he was handed a blue envelope with the word “Paul” on it. He went inside briefly and then returned to the door for a second time when he was fatally shot.

The gun used in the killing was found 10 days later in a drainpipe, not far from the scene of the crime.

However, the Haenel Suhl pocket pistol – which dates back to the 1930s – had no clues on it, but remains a vital piece of evidence for the murder inquiry team.

A replica of the gun used in the killing of Alistair Wilson

Police have continued working on the case, and on the 16th anniversary Mr Wilson’s son Andrew spoke for the first time.

He was just four when his father died, but in an emotional plea he urged anyone with even just the smallest piece of information to come forward to give his family closure.

He said at the time: “The only memory of my dad I’m left with is the image of him lying on the doorstep.

“Nothing can bring my dad back but knowing who did this and why could give us the closure we need. Any information could be crucial to our case.”

Detective Superintendent Graeme Mackie urged anyone with information to come forward “no matter how small”. Picture by Sandy McCook.

Fresh appeal for information

Since Mr Wilson jr’s appeal in 2020, police have taken more than 160 new witness statements.

Today, Det Supt Mackie reiterated that plea and urged anyone with information to come forward.

He added: “I would urge anyone with any information, no matter how small or insignificant they feel it may be, to come forward and speak to detectives. Please do not assume that the police already know the information you possess.”

Local councillor Liz MacDonald said she was pleased that police were continuing to work on the case, and that they were following the leads wherever they take them.

She said: “I am pleased that they are still looking into the case and that they are still trying to find the culprit add bring them to justice.

“It’s good that they are still chasing up on the leads and hopefully it will come to some resolution. It will be good for the family to be able to put it to rest.”

Watch

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal