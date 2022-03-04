Alistair Wilson: Murder team fly to Canada to speak to former Nairn pub landlord

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Detectives investigating the murder of Nairn banker Alistair Wilson have travelled to Canada to quiz witnesses.

Officers from the major investigation team travelled to Nova Scotia to carry out witness interviews last week.

It is understood they spoke to Mr Wilson’s former friend and local landlord Andy Burnett, who ran a pub in Nairn at the time of the murder.

Father-of-two Mr Wilson was fatally shot on his doorstep in Crescent Road, Nairn in 2004. No motive has ever been uncovered.

But police say “time is no barrier” and that they remain committed to bringing the culprit to justice.

‘Time is no barrier to justice’

At the time of the murder, Mr Burnett was the landlord of the nearby Havelock Hotel – where Mrs Wilson ran for help after her husband was shot.

He later was taken before an employment tribunal after it emerged he had sacked his chef, Stewart Wright, for taking the decision to close up early after the incident.

Shortly before Mr Wilson’s death, he had objected to a decking created at the Havelock Hotel without permission. Mr Burnett was later give retrospective consent – although later had to reduce his hours following a subsequent noise complaint from Mrs Wilson and others.

Mr Burnett, who now lives in Nova Scotia, refused to comment when contacted by the P&J.

Detective Superintendent Graeme Mackie said: “Police Scotland is working closely with colleagues in Nova Scotia to carry out witness interviews as part of the investigation.

“More than 17 years have passed since Alistair was fatally shot on the doorstep of his home, but time is no barrier to justice.

“We remain committed to ensuring the person responsible for his murder is brought to justice so that we can give his family the answers they deserve.”

No piece of information too small

At around 7pm on Sunday, November 28 2004, a man called at the family’s home and spoke to Mr Wilson’s wife Veronica, asking for him by name.

When Mr Wilson came to the door, he was handed a blue envelope with the word “Paul” on it. He went inside briefly and then returned to the door for a second time when he was fatally shot.

The gun used in the killing was found 10 days later in a drainpipe, not far from the scene of the crime.

However, the Haenel Suhl pocket pistol – which dates back to the 1930s – had no clues on it, but remains a vital piece of evidence for the murder inquiry team.

Police have continued working on the case, and on the 16th anniversary Mr Wilson’s son Andrew spoke for the first time.

He was just four when his father died, but in an emotional plea he urged anyone with even just the smallest piece of information to come forward to give his family closure.

He said at the time: “The only memory of my dad I’m left with is the image of him lying on the doorstep.

“Nothing can bring my dad back but knowing who did this and why could give us the closure we need. Any information could be crucial to our case.”

Fresh appeal for information

Since Mr Wilson jr’s appeal in 2020, police have taken more than 160 new witness statements.

Today, Det Supt Mackie reiterated that plea and urged anyone with information to come forward.

He added: “I would urge anyone with any information, no matter how small or insignificant they feel it may be, to come forward and speak to detectives. Please do not assume that the police already know the information you possess.”

Local councillor Liz MacDonald said she was pleased that police were continuing to work on the case, and that they were following the leads wherever they take them.

She said: “I am pleased that they are still looking into the case and that they are still trying to find the culprit add bring them to justice.

“It’s good that they are still chasing up on the leads and hopefully it will come to some resolution. It will be good for the family to be able to put it to rest.”

Watch