The Glenburn Hotel in Rothesay saved as its sold to UK group Bespoke Hotels

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

The Glenburn Hotel in Rothesay saved as its sold to UK group Bespoke Hotels

By Michelle Henderson
March 28, 2022, 11:25 am Updated: March 28, 2022, 11:33 am
The Rothesay-based hotel was placed into administration in August.
The Rothesay-based hotel was placed into administration in August.

The Glenburn Hotel in Rothesay has been saved from demise as it’s sold to a UK hotel firm.

Bespoke Hotels, the UK’s largest independent hotel group, has taken ownership of the Isle of Bute hotel.

The grand island property, which was home to Scotland’s first hydrotherapy pool, was placed on the open market for £1.1million after it plunged into administration.

Administrators Stuart Robb and Chad Griffin, partners with FRP Advisory, have confirmed the 19th century property has now been sold to the British hotel group for an undisclosed fee.

Hillside hotel to be revived

Plans have now been unveiled by the new owners to reopen the premises “very soon” to help bolster employment on the west coast island.

Haydn Fentum, chairman of Bespoke Hotels said: “We are delighted to have agreed a deal with FRP to acquire the Glenburn Hotel and look forward to integrating it into our expanding portfolio.

“We hope to reopen the hotel very soon and have exciting plans to invest in the business and create new jobs and will be announcing our recruitment plans in due course”.

The firm currently owns 90 hotels across the UK, including 23 across Scotland.

Stuart Robb,  who was joint administrator of Glenburn Hotel.

The hilltop property was originally built in 1843 before opening for business as a classic grand seaside destination in 1892.

The Glenburn Hotel, which overlooks Rothesay Bay, was extensively refurbished in 2016, featuring 134 guest rooms, a ballroom, restaurants, bars and a terrace.

The premises has been shut to customers since November 2020.

Officials blamed cash flow problems, caused by the coronavirus pandemic, as the reason for the firms collapse.

Mr Robb said he looks forward to seeing the hotel back open for business in the near future.

“We are very pleased to have sold The Glenburn Hotel, which is one of Scotland’s most prominent hotels with a long history stretching back to its opening as a grand seaside hotel in 1892,” he said.

“We wish Bespoke Hotels every success with The Glenburn Hotel and look forward to seeing the hotel reopen.”

CDLH acted for the joint administrators as selling agents for the hotel.

Alan Creevy, director of CDLH added. “As expected, there was a great deal of interest in the property resulting a competitive bidding process.

“Bespoke Hotels were a pleasure to deal with throughout the sale process and we wish them the very best of success with this delightful property”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]