Helicopter makes emergency landing at Sumburgh Airport

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rescue teams were called to Sumburgh Airport on Tuesday afternoon as a helicopter was forced to make an emergency landing.

The helicopter was coming into land at the Shetland airport when it developed a fault.

The alarm was raised around 12:18pm.

Coastguard teams from Lerwick and Sumburgh were tasked to the scene after a full aircraft emergency was declared.

Aith lifeboat was also called to assist due to the distance between the aircraft and the airport.

The helicopter landed safely around 12:25pm.

Teams were stood down a short time later.