Helicopter makes emergency landing at Sumburgh Airport By Michelle Henderson March 29, 2022, 2:53 pm Updated: March 29, 2022, 3:00 pm Rescue teams were called to Sumburgh Airport around 12:18pm today. Rescue teams were called to Sumburgh Airport on Tuesday afternoon as a helicopter was forced to make an emergency landing. The helicopter was coming into land at the Shetland airport when it developed a fault. The alarm was raised around 12:18pm. Coastguard teams from Lerwick and Sumburgh were tasked to the scene after a full aircraft emergency was declared. Aith lifeboat was also called to assist due to the distance between the aircraft and the airport. The helicopter landed safely around 12:25pm. Teams were stood down a short time later.