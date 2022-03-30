Independent cinemas across Highlands, Aberdeenshire and Moray secure share of £3million funding for post-pandemic recovery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Independent cinemas across Highlands, Aberdeenshire and Moray secure share of £3million funding for post-pandemic recovery

By Ross Hempseed
March 30, 2022, 1:00 pm Updated: March 30, 2022, 2:30 pm
Moray Playhouse, Elgin. Picture by Jason Hedges.
Moray Playhouse, Elgin. Picture by Jason Hedges.

Independent cinemas across the north and north-east will benefit from a share of funding totalling £3.19 million to help recover post-pandemic.

During lockdown, entertainment businesses suffered from a lack of customers with cinemas already suffering due to the rise of streaming services including Netflix.

To offset the negative impact of the pandemic, the Recovery Fund for Indie Cinemas has been established by the Scottish Government through Screen Scotland.

Funds totalling £3.19 million will be administered to 29 independent cinemas and two touring groups to support their recovery.

Money will go towards changing their business model to adapt to different audience attitudes and generate renewed interest for independent cinema experience.

Among the cinemas included:

  • Moray Playhouse, Elgin – £196,877
  • Eden Court, Inverness – £165,395
  • Highland Cinema, Fort William – £81,062
  • Phoenix Cinema, Kirkwall – £27,580
  • Mareel, Lerwick – £84,103
  • Phoenix Cinema, Oban – £44,266
  • Belmont Cinema, Aberdeen will share in £354,052 with the Filmhouse, Edinburgh.

  • Phoenix Cinema, Oban.

‘Make vital changes to welcome cinema-goers back.’

Other cinemas included in the round of funding MacRobert Centre in Stirling, Birks Cinema in Aberfeldy and the Lonsdale Cinema in Annan.

Sambrooke Scott, Head of Audience Development at Screen Scotland said: “Scotland has a marvellously unique cohort of independent cinemas serving communities across the country, from historic purpose-built venues to arts centres and multi-screen cinemas.

“Despite facing unprecedented challenges as we adapt to living with Covid-19 they have continued to provide vital cultural, social and economic hubs for the towns and cities they serve.

“This fund will ensure they are able to continue that work and make vital changes to welcome cinema-goers back, to reach new audiences and future generations to come.”

Culture Secretary Angus Robertson said: “We’re delighted to support independent cinemas across the country to build back and adapt their businesses in the light of the challenges faced by the industry throughout the Covid pandemic.

Local cinemas are a focal point for communities and these funds will help them to develop new activities to re-engage with, and grow, their audiences.”

