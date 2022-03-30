Independent cinemas across Highlands, Aberdeenshire and Moray secure share of £3million funding for post-pandemic recovery

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Independent cinemas across the north and north-east will benefit from a share of funding totalling £3.19 million to help recover post-pandemic.

During lockdown, entertainment businesses suffered from a lack of customers with cinemas already suffering due to the rise of streaming services including Netflix.

To offset the negative impact of the pandemic, the Recovery Fund for Indie Cinemas has been established by the Scottish Government through Screen Scotland.

Funds totalling £3.19 million will be administered to 29 independent cinemas and two touring groups to support their recovery.

Money will go towards changing their business model to adapt to different audience attitudes and generate renewed interest for independent cinema experience.

Among the cinemas included:

Moray Playhouse, Elgin – £196,877

Eden Court, Inverness – £165,395

Highland Cinema, Fort William – £81,062

Phoenix Cinema, Kirkwall – £27,580

Mareel, Lerwick – £84,103

Phoenix Cinema, Oban – £44,266

Belmont Cinema, Aberdeen will share in £354,052 with the Filmhouse, Edinburgh.



‘Make vital changes to welcome cinema-goers back.’

Other cinemas included in the round of funding MacRobert Centre in Stirling, Birks Cinema in Aberfeldy and the Lonsdale Cinema in Annan.

Sambrooke Scott, Head of Audience Development at Screen Scotland said: “Scotland has a marvellously unique cohort of independent cinemas serving communities across the country, from historic purpose-built venues to arts centres and multi-screen cinemas.

“Despite facing unprecedented challenges as we adapt to living with Covid-19 they have continued to provide vital cultural, social and economic hubs for the towns and cities they serve.

“This fund will ensure they are able to continue that work and make vital changes to welcome cinema-goers back, to reach new audiences and future generations to come.”

Culture Secretary Angus Robertson said: “We’re delighted to support independent cinemas across the country to build back and adapt their businesses in the light of the challenges faced by the industry throughout the Covid pandemic.

“Local cinemas are a focal point for communities and these funds will help them to develop new activities to re-engage with, and grow, their audiences.”