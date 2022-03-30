Appeal launched for experienced walkers to help search for missing man Finn Creaney

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
News Highlands & Islands

Appeal launched for experienced walkers to help search for missing man Finn Creaney

By Lauren Robertson
March 30, 2022, 9:31 pm Updated: March 30, 2022, 9:35 pm
Missing man Finn Creaney.
Missing man Finn Creaney.

Friends and family of missing man Finn Creaney are appealing to experienced walkers to help find him.

The search for Mr Creaney is now into its fifth day, with police, coastguards and mountain rescue teams involved in a multi agency search.

The 32-year-old from Tain was last seen around 2.15pm on Friday March 25, having been dropped off at Loch Naver on the B873 public road in Sutherland. He intended to walk around the loch and south to Golspie where his car was parked.

Searches have been focused in the area between Altnaharra and Golspie, and friends and family of Mr Creaney have gotten involved to increase efforts.

They are now appealing to experienced walkers and people with good local knowledge to help in the search.

A search party will meet at Scibberscross between 9 and 9.30am on Thursday morning.

Appeal for help

In a post on Facebook, Dean Kernaghan, a friend of Mr Creaney, wrote: “Mountain search and rescue along with police coordination and RAF helicopters, as well as sniffer dogs and drones have been searching tirelessly in the Altnaharra area and North Golspie.

“Unfortunately we don’t have any further updates on direction he has taken or how far he may have travelled.

“We are appealing for experienced walkers and people with good local knowledge of the areas mentioned to join a search party tomorrow starting at Scibberscross 09:00 – 09.30am.”

Just an update on Finn. A group of his friends and family have been out searching the north golspie area (backies, near…

Posted by Dean Kernaghan on Wednesday, 30 March 2022

Anyone joining the search has been urged to wear appropriate clothing and footwear.

Mr Creaney is described as 5ft 11ins, slim build, with light complexion and freckles on his arms and nose. He has long brown hair down to his lower back and a full brown beard which is short in length.

When he was last seen, he was wearing a black t-shirt, a knee-length brown leather jacket, dark coloured trousers, brown waterproof boots and was carrying a green rucksack.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting reference 0912 of March 28.

