Appeal launched for experienced walkers to help search for missing man Finn Creaney

Friends and family of missing man Finn Creaney are appealing to experienced walkers to help find him.

The search for Mr Creaney is now into its fifth day, with police, coastguards and mountain rescue teams involved in a multi agency search.

The 32-year-old from Tain was last seen around 2.15pm on Friday March 25, having been dropped off at Loch Naver on the B873 public road in Sutherland. He intended to walk around the loch and south to Golspie where his car was parked.

Searches have been focused in the area between Altnaharra and Golspie, and friends and family of Mr Creaney have gotten involved to increase efforts.

They are now appealing to experienced walkers and people with good local knowledge to help in the search.

A search party will meet at Scibberscross between 9 and 9.30am on Thursday morning.

Appeal for help

In a post on Facebook, Dean Kernaghan, a friend of Mr Creaney, wrote: “Mountain search and rescue along with police coordination and RAF helicopters, as well as sniffer dogs and drones have been searching tirelessly in the Altnaharra area and North Golspie.

“Unfortunately we don’t have any further updates on direction he has taken or how far he may have travelled.

“We are appealing for experienced walkers and people with good local knowledge of the areas mentioned to join a search party tomorrow starting at Scibberscross 09:00 – 09.30am.”

Anyone joining the search has been urged to wear appropriate clothing and footwear.

Mr Creaney is described as 5ft 11ins, slim build, with light complexion and freckles on his arms and nose. He has long brown hair down to his lower back and a full brown beard which is short in length.

When he was last seen, he was wearing a black t-shirt, a knee-length brown leather jacket, dark coloured trousers, brown waterproof boots and was carrying a green rucksack.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting reference 0912 of March 28.