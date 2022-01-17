New £360,000 staycation funding boost to help Moray beauty spots cope with visitor numbers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Staycation facilities in Moray have received a £360,000 funding boost to improve some of the region’s most popular tourist destinations.

Visit Scotland has awarded the Scottish Government cash to Moray Council to help deliver its Coast to Country project.

The £685,000 initiative aims to use external funding to upgrade staycation facilities in Moray to help beauty spots cope with the rise in visitor numbers.

Improvements will be targeted at car parks, public toilets, electric vehicle charging points and facilities for motorhomes.

Full list of Moray staycation projects

Ballindalloch: Motorhome parking, one new toilet block, car park improvements, electric vehicle charging points.

Ben Rinnes: Car park improvements.

Craigellachie: Motorhome parking, car park improvements, electric vehicle charging points.

Cullen: New overnight motorhome facility, electric vehicle charging points.

Findhorn: Upgrade and reopening of two toilet blocks.

Hopeman: Car park improvements, electric vehicle charging points.

Portknockie: New car park with electric vehicle charging points and upgraded footpath to Bow Fiddle Rock.

New signage and visitor number counters at all sites.

‘Improvements hugely beneficial to economy’

Moray Council has been preparing its Coast to Country project since 2020 to help the region cope with the rise in staycations.

The cash from the Scottish Government’s rural tourism infrastructure fund, which is administered by Visit Scotland, is part of a £2.6million allocation being spent across the country.

The authority has also been supported by agencies including Visit Moray Speyside and Highlands and Islands Enterprise as well as community groups the Findhorn Village Conservation Company, Three Kings Cullen Association and Friends of Ben Rinnes on the individual projects.

Planning application bids have already been submitted for some of the improvements with work due to be completed in April.

Moray Council leader Graham Leadbitter said: “This input from Visit Scotland is very much welcome as we transform our tourism offering in Moray to ensure sustainability in our burgeoning visitor market.

“The creation of new facilities and upgrading existing ones will be hugely beneficial to the local economy and provides the support communities in Moray have asked for in recent years.

“I look forward to seeing the enhancements take shape as we welcome visitors to magnificent Moray.”