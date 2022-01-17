Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Moray

New £360,000 staycation funding boost to help Moray beauty spots cope with visitor numbers

By David Mackay
January 17, 2022, 1:25 pm Updated: January 17, 2022, 3:58 pm
Hopeman beach is a popular destination for visitors to Moray. Photo: Jason Hedges/DCT Media
Staycation facilities in Moray have received a £360,000 funding boost to improve some of the region’s most popular tourist destinations.

Visit Scotland has awarded the Scottish Government cash to Moray Council to help deliver its Coast to Country project.

The £685,000 initiative aims to use external funding to upgrade staycation facilities in Moray to help beauty spots cope with the rise in visitor numbers.

Improvements will be targeted at car parks, public toilets, electric vehicle charging points and facilities for motorhomes.

Full list of Moray staycation projects

Ballindalloch: Motorhome parking, one new toilet block, car park improvements, electric vehicle charging points.

Ben Rinnes: Car park improvements.

Craigellachie: Motorhome parking, car park improvements, electric vehicle charging points.

Bow Fiddle Rock, near Portknockie. Photo: DCT Media

Cullen: New overnight motorhome facility, electric vehicle charging points.

Findhorn: Upgrade and reopening of two toilet blocks.

Hopeman: Car park improvements, electric vehicle charging points.

Portknockie: New car park with electric vehicle charging points and upgraded footpath to Bow Fiddle Rock.

New signage and visitor number counters at all sites.

‘Improvements hugely beneficial to economy’

Moray Council has been preparing its Coast to Country project since 2020 to help the region cope with the rise in staycations.

The cash from the Scottish Government’s rural tourism infrastructure fund, which is administered by Visit Scotland, is part of a £2.6million allocation being spent across the country. 

The authority has also been supported by agencies including Visit Moray Speyside and Highlands and Islands Enterprise as well as community groups the Findhorn Village Conservation Company, Three Kings Cullen Association and Friends of Ben Rinnes on the individual projects.

Moray Council leader Graham Leadbitter. Photo: Jason Hedges/DCT Media

Planning application bids have already been submitted for some of the improvements with work due to be completed in April.

Moray Council leader Graham Leadbitter said: “This input from Visit Scotland is very much welcome as we transform our tourism offering in Moray to ensure sustainability in our burgeoning visitor market.

“The creation of new facilities and upgrading existing ones will be hugely beneficial to the local economy and provides the support communities in Moray have asked for in recent years.

“I look forward to seeing the enhancements take shape as we welcome visitors to magnificent Moray.”

