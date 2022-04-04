Urgent rehoming appeal after 30 cats found in empty Lewis home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Urgent rehoming appeal after 30 cats found in empty Lewis home

By Louise Glen
April 4, 2022, 4:30 pm Updated: April 4, 2022, 5:09 pm
Home alone: More than 30 cats were found in an Isle of Lewis home. Picture supplied by Wisck
An urgent plea for help has been made after more than 30 cats were found abandoned in an island house.

Western Isles Support for Cats and Kittens (Wisck) were called by neighbours, relatives and the SSPCA after a bereavement left the Isle of Lewis home occupied only by cats.

Until now a neighbour in the village of Breasclete has taken on the huge task of feeding all of the pets since their owner died in March.

Social media appeal

An urgent appeal on social media was made after members of Wisck’s volunteer committee made a first visit to the home last Thursday.

They found more than 30 cats, aged between six months and “very elderly”, living throughout the home and outbuildings.

None of the females had been neutered and some of the cats had obvious injuries.

The volunteers, more used to trapping feral cats, quickly triaged the animals.

A plea for emergency donations has gone out from island cat rescue group Wisck. Picture supplied by Wisck.

Karen Cowan, Wisck vice-chairwoman, said: “This is going to be a huge undertaking for us and will stretch our resources to the absolute limit.

“The practicalities of catching and transporting all the cats to and from vets and foster homes are going to dominate our volunteer’s time. Some of the cats will already be pregnant, with kitten season due to begin any time.”

Treatment is the first priority

She said that veterinary treatment for sick and injured cats will be the first priority. Adult cats will then be neutered, to prevent the household from continuing to multiply.

Pregnant females will be taken into care until their kittens are born. Adult cats, once neutered, will be rehomed or placed as barn cats.

Ms Cowan added: “It’s a tough task for a small, island-based group which has only been in existence since 2020.

Wisck are asking for cash donations. Picture supplied by Wisck

“Wisck stepped up to plug the gap after the national cat charity left the island late in 2019 and has no paid staff or revenue funding.

Donations are flooding into the charity

“The discovery of this hoard of pets with no-one to care for them will not hold back the
expected flood of feral kittens due to come from around the islands. Wisck’s main reason for existence is the licensed trapping, neuter and return of feral cats.”

‼️‼️ URGENT APPEAL ‼️‼️We have been contacted to help after over 30 cats have been left at a home when their owner…

Posted by WISCK – Western Isles Support for Cats and Kittens on Saturday, 2 April 2022

‘We need donations of money’

But Ms Cowan said: “We really need donations of money – which sounds rude unfortunately, so forgive us.

“Although we are always extremely grateful for food and bedding, the reality is that we
can’t pay the vet with them”

She said: “Each female will cost more than £100 to spay and each male £76 to neuter. That’s without flea and worm treatments and treatment for any health conditions that emerge.

“If anyone has any fundraising ideas please get in touch, or if you are able to do any
fundraising for us we would be so very grateful.

Donations can be made using the details at the top of the Wisck Facebook page or via its website.

