Urgent rehoming appeal after 30 cats found in empty Lewis home

An urgent plea for help has been made after more than 30 cats were found abandoned in an island house.

Western Isles Support for Cats and Kittens (Wisck) were called by neighbours, relatives and the SSPCA after a bereavement left the Isle of Lewis home occupied only by cats.

Until now a neighbour in the village of Breasclete has taken on the huge task of feeding all of the pets since their owner died in March.

Social media appeal

An urgent appeal on social media was made after members of Wisck’s volunteer committee made a first visit to the home last Thursday.

They found more than 30 cats, aged between six months and “very elderly”, living throughout the home and outbuildings.

None of the females had been neutered and some of the cats had obvious injuries.

The volunteers, more used to trapping feral cats, quickly triaged the animals.

Karen Cowan, Wisck vice-chairwoman, said: “This is going to be a huge undertaking for us and will stretch our resources to the absolute limit.

“The practicalities of catching and transporting all the cats to and from vets and foster homes are going to dominate our volunteer’s time. Some of the cats will already be pregnant, with kitten season due to begin any time.”

Treatment is the first priority

She said that veterinary treatment for sick and injured cats will be the first priority. Adult cats will then be neutered, to prevent the household from continuing to multiply.

Pregnant females will be taken into care until their kittens are born. Adult cats, once neutered, will be rehomed or placed as barn cats.

Ms Cowan added: “It’s a tough task for a small, island-based group which has only been in existence since 2020.

“Wisck stepped up to plug the gap after the national cat charity left the island late in 2019 and has no paid staff or revenue funding.

Donations are flooding into the charity

“The discovery of this hoard of pets with no-one to care for them will not hold back the

expected flood of feral kittens due to come from around the islands. Wisck’s main reason for existence is the licensed trapping, neuter and return of feral cats.”

‘We need donations of money’

But Ms Cowan said: “We really need donations of money – which sounds rude unfortunately, so forgive us.

“Although we are always extremely grateful for food and bedding, the reality is that we

can’t pay the vet with them”

She said: “Each female will cost more than £100 to spay and each male £76 to neuter. That’s without flea and worm treatments and treatment for any health conditions that emerge.

“If anyone has any fundraising ideas please get in touch, or if you are able to do any

fundraising for us we would be so very grateful.

Donations can be made using the details at the top of the Wisck Facebook page or via its website.