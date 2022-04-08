Commuters warned of icy road conditions amidst weather warning on Friday morning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Commuters warned of icy road conditions amidst weather warning on Friday morning

By Lauren Robertson
April 8, 2022, 7:15 am
Drivers have been warned of snowy road conditions. Picture by Sandy McCook/DCT Media
Drivers have been warned of snowy road conditions. Picture by Sandy McCook/DCT Media

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice remains in place on Friday morning as commuters head out on the roads.

With temperatures below freezing in many parts of the north and north-east, drivers have been warned of icy and snowy road conditions.

Drivers have been advised to clear all windows before setting off, pull off in a high gear, keep manoeuvres smooth and leave a larger than normal gap between vehicles.

The snow gates on the A93 at Glenshee and on the A939 have both been closed on Friday morning due to snow covering the road.

Both will reopen later in the day if the conditions ease.

The Met Office’s yellow warning is due to come to an end at about 9am on Friday morning.

Trains are currently operating on schedule, but passengers should check in advance in case their services are delayed amidst the cold weather.

A number of CalMac services have been cancelled and amended due to ‘adverse weather’, including sailings between Ullapool and Stornoway and Kennacraig and Islay.

Anyone hoping to use the ferries on Friday should check their Twitter page for the latest updates.

How to prepare yourself for driving in cold weather

Traffic Scotland has issued a handy guide for anyone heading out on the roads during wintery conditions.

It suggests you have a number of essential items in the car at all times in case of any emergencies.

They are:

  • First aid kit
  • Jump leads
  • Torch
  • Reflective warning sign
  • Blanket
  • Map
  • Water
  • Food
  • Phone Charger

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal