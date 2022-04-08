Commuters warned of icy road conditions amidst weather warning on Friday morning

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice remains in place on Friday morning as commuters head out on the roads.

With temperatures below freezing in many parts of the north and north-east, drivers have been warned of icy and snowy road conditions.

Drivers have been advised to clear all windows before setting off, pull off in a high gear, keep manoeuvres smooth and leave a larger than normal gap between vehicles.

The snow gates on the A93 at Glenshee and on the A939 have both been closed on Friday morning due to snow covering the road.

Both will reopen later in the day if the conditions ease.

The Met Office’s yellow warning is due to come to an end at about 9am on Friday morning.

Driving conditions on the A93 at Glenshee are also hazardous and the road has now been closed. Crews are in the area – we'll reopen when it's safe. ⛔️🌨️ pic.twitter.com/81M3GsOtxx — Aberdeenshire Roads (@AbshireRoads) April 8, 2022

Trains are currently operating on schedule, but passengers should check in advance in case their services are delayed amidst the cold weather.

A number of CalMac services have been cancelled and amended due to ‘adverse weather’, including sailings between Ullapool and Stornoway and Kennacraig and Islay.

Anyone hoping to use the ferries on Friday should check their Twitter page for the latest updates.

How to prepare yourself for driving in cold weather

Traffic Scotland has issued a handy guide for anyone heading out on the roads during wintery conditions.

It suggests you have a number of essential items in the car at all times in case of any emergencies.

They are:

First aid kit

Jump leads

Torch

Reflective warning sign

Blanket

Map

Water

Food

Phone Charger