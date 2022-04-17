In Pictures: Easter Celebrations in Dundee and Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News

In Pictures: Easter Celebrations in Dundee and Perth

By Louis Delbarre
April 17, 2022, 4:41 pm Updated: April 17, 2022, 4:44 pm
"Freyas Wish" easter fun day sunday. Picture by Gareth Jennings DCT Meida

Our photographers bringing you the best pictures of Easter Sunday, from the south inch pavillon in Perth, to Magdelan Green in Dunde.

Aria Laverty-Burns (4) from Downfield with her easter bunny at Magdelan Green. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media
Evening telegraph/ Courier Dundee news CR0034866 G Jennings pics , 3 year old Noah McGraw from Tullidelph planting easter sunflower seeds at the Dundee Transport Museums new Sensory Garden , with engagement officer Beth Hampton.sunday17th April.
7 year old Kelvin Laverty-Burns rolling his egg at Magdelan Green. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media
Perth celebrates Easter Sunday at the South Inch Pavillion Easter Fun Day.  Joanna and Cornel Koszyk, 1, have fun with the balloon animals. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Ava Hunter, 7, races her brother Charlie, 10, at an egg and spoon race. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Harper Cairns (4) from Mill o Mains with her egg. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media
Circus Act at the South Inch Pavillion Easter Fun Day. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
” Freyas Wish” easter fun day,Sienna Colgan (6) get her face painted by Kenzie Wallace. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media
Grandad Gary Stevenson, with Luca Stevenson, 7, Carly Stevenson and Mila Garland, 5. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Rhythm Wave play percussion at the South Inch Pavillion. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Bobo the clown, a 12th generation entertainer. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Emily-Grace Macfadyen, 6 and Millie Sheldon, 5 with their easter eggs. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Freyas Wish” easter fun day, Jess Sinclair (9) & Mia McDonnell(10). Gareth Jennings/DCT Media
Haydn Scott, 1, with family friend Debbie Crockatt blow some bubbles. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Perth celebrates Easter Sunday at the South Inch Pavillion Easter Fun Day. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

