In Pictures: Easter Celebrations in Dundee and Perth By Louis Delbarre April 17, 2022, 4:41 pm Updated: April 17, 2022, 4:44 pm "Freyas Wish" easter fun day sunday. Picture by Gareth Jennings DCT Meida Our photographers bringing you the best pictures of Easter Sunday, from the south inch pavillon in Perth, to Magdelan Green in Dunde. Aria Laverty-Burns (4) from Downfield with her easter bunny at Magdelan Green. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media Evening telegraph/ Courier Dundee news CR0034866 G Jennings pics , 3 year old Noah McGraw from Tullidelph planting easter sunflower seeds at the Dundee Transport Museums new Sensory Garden , with engagement officer Beth Hampton.sunday17th April. 7 year old Kelvin Laverty-Burns rolling his egg at Magdelan Green. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media Perth celebrates Easter Sunday at the South Inch Pavillion Easter Fun Day. Joanna and Cornel Koszyk, 1, have fun with the balloon animals. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media Ava Hunter, 7, races her brother Charlie, 10, at an egg and spoon race. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media Harper Cairns (4) from Mill o Mains with her egg. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media Circus Act at the South Inch Pavillion Easter Fun Day. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media " Freyas Wish" easter fun day,Sienna Colgan (6) get her face painted by Kenzie Wallace. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media Grandad Gary Stevenson, with Luca Stevenson, 7, Carly Stevenson and Mila Garland, 5. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media Rhythm Wave play percussion at the South Inch Pavillion. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media Bobo the clown, a 12th generation entertainer. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media Emily-Grace Macfadyen, 6 and Millie Sheldon, 5 with their easter eggs. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media Freyas Wish" easter fun day, Jess Sinclair (9) & Mia McDonnell(10). Gareth Jennings/DCT Media Haydn Scott, 1, with family friend Debbie Crockatt blow some bubbles. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media Perth celebrates Easter Sunday at the South Inch Pavillion Easter Fun Day. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media