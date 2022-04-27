Skye forms inspiration for open world video game

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Exploring the rugged beauty of Skye has been popular with visitors and locals for decades.

Now those wishing to take in some of the breathtaking sights and sounds commonly found around the island will be able to do so from the luxury of their own homes.

The 50-mile long island has been used as the inspiration behind an open-world survival video game set in the Viking period.

Washed ashore

Players will find themselves washed up on the shores of the Misty Isle.

With nothing but their trusty axe for company after the sinking of their long ship, players will have to forge their own way to survive on the island.

With missions and quests to follow, gamers will have the opportunity to explore some of the most famous landmarks, including the Old Man of Storr, the Cuillin mountain range and settlements around the island.

The realistic portrayal of the island has been made on a 1:4 scale.

The game is the brainchild of Mark Peters, who lives in Cambridge but originally hails from Wales.

Mr Peters felt inspired to create his experience after visiting the island on several occasions, but, like others, could not do so during the pandemic.

Instead, he decided to create his own version, which will soon be shared with others.

Game will show Skye in ‘all its glory digitally’

Mr Peters said: “At the beginning of 2020 I had planned to come back to the island, but when Covid hit those plans were scrapped.

“I sat, locked away like everyone else, at home thinking of inspiration for my game. What better way to re-visit Skye than by recreating it in all its glory digitally.

“I have always been fascinated by, not just the rugged beauty of Skye, but its mystery and the feeling of walking a near sacred land of old.

“My appreciation for the island is directly embodied in the main feelings I wanted to instil in the players – primarily awe and reverence.”

Input from Skye local

By chance, a Skye native stumbled upon an early picture of the detailed map before getting involved in the development of the game.

Scott Thompson, who comes from Broadford, has been involved in the project for the past four months.

The 27-year-old said: “I just thought it was incredible and looked so accurate. I looked into it a bit more, found a website, looked at the discord, joined that and started chatting to the small community on there.

“Initially I was in charge of socials with a view to getting involved in the game development side of it.”

‘I wouldn’t be part of it if it didn’t feel right’

Mr Thompson, who works full-time as a postie, has donated his time on a voluntary basis.

He added: “It has been enjoyable and exciting. It’s not very often you get the chance to get involved in a project like this – let alone one where you live.

“The fact it literally is the whole island to a big scale, it’s pretty impressive.

“I wouldn’t be part of it if it didn’t feel right.

“Anyone who is from Skye is quite protective of the area.

“When I joined I wanted to find out what it was first of all. I did wonder what it was going to be but it’s really incredible.

“It is something I am proud to be involved in. A lot of people have been coming up to me and asking about it. I am proud to chat to them about it.

“We are still at the beginning of the process. Mark has not been working on it for a year yet. There is still a long way to go, but we are all really excited.”

Skye game will launch in the next 12 months

An early demo version of the game will be made available to early backers in the coming weeks.

Any bugs ironed out before developers hope to launch the full version in around 12 months’ time.

Initially the game will only be available on PC via Steam; however, talks are ongoing to roll the game out onto console.