Latest phase of Westercraigs housing development up for planning permission

Robertson Homes has submitted a planning application for the latest phase of 47 homes in its Inverness Westercraigs development.

The massive housing scheme on the grounds of the former Craig Dunain Hospital is entering its final phase.

Robertson Homes has applied for permission to build 11 three-bed houses and 36 two-bed flats at Westercraigs.

Highland Council’s south planning committee will consider the application tomorrow.

At the same meeting, councillors will review the planning conditions for Robertson Homes’ other development of 30 homes on the same site.

Trees saved

The developer has addressed concerns about lack of tree cover by agreeing to retain four mature trees towards the south of the site. These trees will enclose a new play area set back from the road, which will include natural play equipment and zip slide.

A network of paths throughout the site will give access to the Great Glen Way and provide opportunities for active travel.

However, transport planners at the council are concerned about increased traffic on Leachkin Road. They have asked the developer to come back with a detailed plan for traffic calming and road safety.

New use for old chapel

One of the planning conditions for the Westercraigs homes development was for a retail unit on site.

Robertson Homes has applied for permission to convert an old chapel into a community space with adjacent retail unit. Robertson Homes won’t run the shop, but will promote it as a business opportunity.

The developer has also made changes to the houses, with buff stonework to match neighbouring properties and a ‘neat, uncluttered finish’.

The council is waiting for further detail on the residential units before calculating developer contributions to nearby Charleston Academy. The school is projected to exceed capacity in 2022-23.

Council planners have recommended both applications for approval at tomorrow’s meeting.