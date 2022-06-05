Police renew appeal to trace 71-year-old man missing in Highlands four weeks on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Police renew appeal to trace 71-year-old man missing in Highlands four weeks on

By Michelle Henderson
June 5, 2022, 9:18 pm Updated: June 5, 2022, 10:16 pm
Neil Skinner
Police have renewed their appeal for information; four weeks after Neil Skinner went missing in the Highlands.

The family of a missing 71-year-old man say they are “distraught” as police in the north renew their appeal four weeks on.

Neil Skinner from Doncaster was last seen camping close to Loch Dochard, in the Bridge of Orchy area, on Sunday, May 8, 2022.

His family are becoming increasingly concerned as they have not had any contact with him during this time.

Extensive searches have been carried out by police and Highland rescue teams but with no success.

In a statement, released by police, Mr Skinner’s family say they are “desperately seeking answers” to help them understand his “sudden disappearance.”

They said: “As a family we are distraught that our Dad has been missing for this length of time and we are desperately seeking answers as to what has happened to him, to help us understand and come to terms with his sudden disappearance.

“If anyone has any information regarding our Dad that they feel may be at all relevant we ask you to please contact police.”

Fresh appeal for information

Mountain Rescue teams have been conducting searches across the Bridge of Orchy area in recent weeks alongside the Air Support unit and Marine unit.

As concerns for his welfare continue to grow, police have renewed their public appeal.

Officers are urging anyone who has seen Mr Skinner over the course of the last four weeks to get in touch.

The 71-year-old is described as 5ft 8ins in height with short, white hair, a white goatee-type beard and wearing glasses. When last seen he was wearing a green jacket and grey walking trousers.

Sergeant Karen MacLennan said: “Since Neil was reported missing, we have been carrying out searches and enquiries to try to trace him.

“Local officers have been assisted by specialist resources including the Air Support Unit, Marine Unit and mountain rescue teams, however he has yet to be found.

“Neil has not made any contact with family or friends since he was reported missing and we are keen to speak to anyone who might have seen him since Sunday, May 8, or who has information relevant to our investigation.”

Officers can be contacted via 101, quoting reference 3775 of May 9.

