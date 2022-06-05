Police renew appeal to trace 71-year-old man missing in Highlands four weeks on

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The family of a missing 71-year-old man say they are “distraught” as police in the north renew their appeal four weeks on.

Neil Skinner from Doncaster was last seen camping close to Loch Dochard, in the Bridge of Orchy area, on Sunday, May 8, 2022.

His family are becoming increasingly concerned as they have not had any contact with him during this time.

Extensive searches have been carried out by police and Highland rescue teams but with no success.

In a statement, released by police, Mr Skinner’s family say they are “desperately seeking answers” to help them understand his “sudden disappearance.”

They said: “As a family we are distraught that our Dad has been missing for this length of time and we are desperately seeking answers as to what has happened to him, to help us understand and come to terms with his sudden disappearance.

“If anyone has any information regarding our Dad that they feel may be at all relevant we ask you to please contact police.”

Fresh appeal for information

Mountain Rescue teams have been conducting searches across the Bridge of Orchy area in recent weeks alongside the Air Support unit and Marine unit.

As concerns for his welfare continue to grow, police have renewed their public appeal.

Officers are urging anyone who has seen Mr Skinner over the course of the last four weeks to get in touch.

The 71-year-old is described as 5ft 8ins in height with short, white hair, a white goatee-type beard and wearing glasses. When last seen he was wearing a green jacket and grey walking trousers.

Sergeant Karen MacLennan said: “Since Neil was reported missing, we have been carrying out searches and enquiries to try to trace him.

“Local officers have been assisted by specialist resources including the Air Support Unit, Marine Unit and mountain rescue teams, however he has yet to be found.

“Neil has not made any contact with family or friends since he was reported missing and we are keen to speak to anyone who might have seen him since Sunday, May 8, or who has information relevant to our investigation.”

Officers can be contacted via 101, quoting reference 3775 of May 9.