Renewed efforts to trace camper Neil Skinner who went missing over a week ago

Officers are still trying to trace Neil Skinner after he went missing over a week ago in the Bridge of Orchy area of the Highlands.

Mr Skinner, 71, was last seen camping close to Loch Dochard on Sunday, May 8, and has not been heard from since.

After he was reported missing on May 9, police and coastguard searched the area around Loch Dochard for any sign of Mr Skinner.

Since the appeal for information was launched last week, officers have received little information from the public.

Mr Skinner is described as 5ft 8in tall, with short white hair, a white goatee-type beard and wearing glasses and was wearing a green jacket and grey walking trousers.

Inspector Ian Hutchison of Albany Street Police Station said: “It has been over a week since Neil has been seen and we are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

“Specialist officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries and searches in the Loch Dochard area.

“There has been very little information from the public so far and we would continue to urge anyone who has seen Neil to contact police, or indeed if Neil is reading this, I would ask that you contact police or your family to let us know you are safe.”

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 3773 of 9 May 2022.