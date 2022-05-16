Renewed efforts to trace camper Neil Skinner who went missing over a week ago

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewed efforts to trace camper Neil Skinner who went missing over a week ago

By Ross Hempseed
May 16, 2022, 5:50 pm Updated: May 16, 2022, 5:58 pm
Neil Skinner
Neil Skinner has been missing for over a week. Police Scotland.

Officers are still trying to trace Neil Skinner after he went missing over a week ago in the Bridge of Orchy area of the Highlands.

Mr Skinner, 71, was last seen camping close to Loch Dochard on Sunday, May 8, and has not been heard from since.

After he was reported missing on May 9, police and coastguard searched the area around Loch Dochard for any sign of Mr Skinner.

Since the appeal for information was launched last week, officers have received little information from the public.

Mr Skinner is described as 5ft 8in tall, with short white hair, a white goatee-type beard and wearing glasses and was wearing a green jacket and grey walking trousers.

Inspector Ian Hutchison of Albany Street Police Station said: “It has been over a week since Neil has been seen and we are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

“Specialist officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries and searches in the Loch Dochard area.

“There has been very little information from the public so far and we would continue to urge anyone who has seen Neil to contact police, or indeed if Neil is reading this, I would ask that you contact police or your family to let us know you are safe.”

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 3773 of 9 May 2022.

