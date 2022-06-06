Five-year plan for running of Cairngorms National Park tweaked in line with public feedback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Five-year plan for running of Cairngorms National Park tweaked in line with public feedback

By Lauren Robertson
June 6, 2022, 2:12 pm Updated: June 6, 2022, 2:46 pm
Loch Morlich
Loch Morlich is a popular spot in the national park. Picture by Sandy McCook

A new version of the Cairngorms National Park Partnership Plan has been drafted following a public consultation.

The public were asked to share their opinions on the plan, which sets out the aims and objectives of the Cairngorms National Park Authority for the next five years, late last year.

More than 1,400 people responded, which is five-times more than in previous years.

Respondents included more than 700 locals and representatives from businesses and community groups operating within the national park.

A number of changes have been made to the draft plan as a result. They will be reviewed by the board on June 10 before being submitted to the Scottish Government for approval.

The following areas of the plan have been amended:

Nature

Respondents to the survey asked that the plan be amended to be more ambitious and targeted in tackling the climate crisis, the nature crisis, species conservation and wildlife crime.

Specific actions have been added to do this, including targeted support for species including beaver and capercaillie.

Capercaillie are a huge kind of grouse that live in pinewoods and conifer plantations.

Strong views were shared surrounding moorland management and as a result, the important roles of moorland managers have been recognised.

It was also added that green investment “must deliver long-term benefits and be in the public interest”.

People

Those living and working in the national park asked for a number of changes to be made to the draft plan to better reflect the changes they want to see.

These included training opportunities to go along with the growing number of green jobs, more explicit support for under-represented groups and a better description of the benefits of community ownership.

It has also been noted that locals would like to see the diverse cultural history of the area highlighted more through the use of Gaelic, Scots and Doric.

Cairngorm National Park sign
Cairngorms National Park marker stone.

Place

Affordable housing and controls on second homes and short-term lets was seen as the number one priority by the majority of respondents.

Residents wanted to see improvements made to public transport, active travel links and infrastructure for visitors including public toilets.

To diversify the area’s economy, the new draft plan also includes a commitment to encourage and support businesses to use nature-based solutions.

New plan is ‘most ambitious ever’

Xander McDade, board convener of the Cairngorms National Park Authority, said the redrafted plan is the most ambitious the board has ever put forward for approval.

cairngorms
The Lairig Ghru is one of the mountains passes through the Cairngorms of Scotland.

He said: “The park authority board has been delighted with both the volume and quality of responses to our fourth National Park Partnership Plan, and it is encouraging to see the final draft addressing specific comments from residents, local businesses, land managers, partners and many other groups.

“I believe that this draft plan is the most ambitious ever written but, crucially, it is also achievable, helping harness the energy and participation of park residents, visitors and organisations operating in the national park over the next five years.”

