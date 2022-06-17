Shetland school given extra time to improve after previous ‘weak’ inspection report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Shetland school given extra time to improve after previous ‘weak’ inspection report

By Lauren Robertson
June 17, 2022, 4:04 pm Updated: June 17, 2022, 6:11 pm
Sandwick Junior High, Shetland.
Sandwick Junior High, Shetland. Photo: Dave Donaldson

A school in Shetland has been granted more time to improve on recommendations given following an inspection in 2019.

Sandwick Junior High School was the subject of an inspection in September 2019.

It was graded “weak” in a number of areas by the Education Scotland board and “satisfactory” in others.

The school was issued with a number of recommendations to improve its service before inspectors returned nine months later.

Their return was delayed due to the pandemic, but when inspectors visited the school last week they found more time was needed for changes to be made.

The school now has until January 2023 to improve before inspectors return again.

What did the report say?

In the 2019 report, leadership of change, learning, teaching and assessment and raising attainment and achievement were all graded as “weak”.

It said the school needed to “improve the structure of the curriculum” as a “matter of priority” and that “approaches to learning, teaching and assessment need to be improved across the school.”

The report also said staff needed to work together to understand key improvement priorities and the school “needs to improve its approaches for checking the progress of children.”

However, it did also note that Sandwick Junior High School “has experienced considerable challenge recently in relation to changes in staffing and recruitment difficulties.”

‘Every step will be taken’

Davie Sandison, chairman of the education and families committee at Shetland Islands Council wanted to assure the community that work would be done at the school.

He said: “The inspection team have concluded that the school needs more time to take forward the four recommendations from the 2019 inspection, which related to strategic leadership, the curriculum, learning, teaching and assessment, and approaches to checking the progress of children.

“As chairman of the education and families committee I am going to work closely with the director of children’s services, her team and the staff in the school to ensure these recommendations are comprehensively achieved by January 2023 when the Education Scotland team will return.

“I wish to reassure the community that every step will be taken to ensure this school meets the same high standards as those applicable to all schools in Shetland.”

You can read the full 2019 report here, last week’s follow up report is due to be published in August.

