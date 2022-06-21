Humza Yousaf: ‘Drones could be game-changer for patients in Highlands and Islands’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Humza Yousaf: ‘Drones could be game-changer for patients in Highlands and Islands’

By Cameron Roy
June 21, 2022, 7:46 pm Updated: June 21, 2022, 9:56 pm
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf says drones could be a "game-changer" for patients in the Highlands and Islands. Supplied by Aberdeen Airport.
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf says drones could be a "game-changer" for patients in the Highlands and Islands. Supplied by Aberdeen Airport.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has said drones could be a “game-changer” in how the NHS delivers healthcare for patients in the Highlands and Islands.

The Scottish Government minister was at Aberdeen Airport on Tuesday to observe the progress of a drone testing programme.

The project is to test the viability of delivering medicines by drone to those in rural communities.

Where will the funding come from?

The drone project is currently being led by the Caelus Consortia, which is a group made up of the NHS, Aberdeen and Glasgow airports and industry partners.

They have applied to a funding competition with Innovate UK, which is the UK Government’s innovation agency.

If the bid wins the competition then the funding received will mean testing could be expanded all across Scotland.

The drones in the trail were being showcased today at Aberdeen Airport. Supplied by Aberdeen Airport.

The outcome of the bid is expected in the middle of July.

When asked about funding, Mr Yousaf said: “We are also very interested and very excited and will support health boards and partners in any way that we are able to do so.”

What role will NHS Grampian play?

NHS Grampian is playing a leading role in the bid.

Hazel Dempsey, innovation programme manager at NHS Grampian, said: “Our region is uniquely positioned to test this kind of technology because it covers such a vast geographical area with an approximately 50/50 spilt of urban and rural populations.”

The project will try to build on successful trails that took place in Argyll and Bute last year.

What will drones be delivering?

Drones are going to be trailed on carrying test results, laboratory samples, blood products, chemotherapy, and medicines.

The ambulance service also wants to assess if defibrillators could be transported.

What if weather is too bad for drones to fly?

However, Scottish weather is a variable that the study will need to take into account.

Professor David Lowe, the clinical director for the Scottish health industry partnership said: “Bad weather is part of the modeling that we are doing to be able to understand where we will be able to use drones and when we won’t be able to use them.

“We need to have a plan B.

Rural and highland communities could be receiving medicine by drone in the future.<br />Photo by Stefan Schurr/ Shutterstock.

“We make sure that we don’t disadvantage patients that are getting services provided by drones.”

How many drones will be flying around the north-east?

The number of drones in the north-east will initially be small.

Mrs Dempsey said: “At this point in time there will be very few.

“The limiting factor is the regulation on airspace. You are not all of a sudden going to see hundreds of drones in the north-east.

“If we are successful we could see testing of drones in the island communities within 12 months.”

How common will drone deliveries become?

Drone deliveries could become a common feature for Highland and island communities.

Last month, Royal Mail announced plans to create 50 drone postal routes over the next three years. 

Drones were also used earlier this month to serve school dinners to pupils in Argyll.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]