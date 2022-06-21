Humza Yousaf: ‘Drones could be game-changer for patients in Highlands and Islands’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has said drones could be a “game-changer” in how the NHS delivers healthcare for patients in the Highlands and Islands.

The Scottish Government minister was at Aberdeen Airport on Tuesday to observe the progress of a drone testing programme.

The project is to test the viability of delivering medicines by drone to those in rural communities.

Where will the funding come from?

The drone project is currently being led by the Caelus Consortia, which is a group made up of the NHS, Aberdeen and Glasgow airports and industry partners.

They have applied to a funding competition with Innovate UK, which is the UK Government’s innovation agency.

If the bid wins the competition then the funding received will mean testing could be expanded all across Scotland.

The outcome of the bid is expected in the middle of July.

When asked about funding, Mr Yousaf said: “We are also very interested and very excited and will support health boards and partners in any way that we are able to do so.”

What role will NHS Grampian play?

NHS Grampian is playing a leading role in the bid.

Hazel Dempsey, innovation programme manager at NHS Grampian, said: “Our region is uniquely positioned to test this kind of technology because it covers such a vast geographical area with an approximately 50/50 spilt of urban and rural populations.”

The project will try to build on successful trails that took place in Argyll and Bute last year.

What will drones be delivering?

Drones are going to be trailed on carrying test results, laboratory samples, blood products, chemotherapy, and medicines.

The ambulance service also wants to assess if defibrillators could be transported.

What if weather is too bad for drones to fly?

However, Scottish weather is a variable that the study will need to take into account.

Professor David Lowe, the clinical director for the Scottish health industry partnership said: “Bad weather is part of the modeling that we are doing to be able to understand where we will be able to use drones and when we won’t be able to use them.

“We need to have a plan B.

“We make sure that we don’t disadvantage patients that are getting services provided by drones.”

How many drones will be flying around the north-east?

The number of drones in the north-east will initially be small.

Mrs Dempsey said: “At this point in time there will be very few.

“The limiting factor is the regulation on airspace. You are not all of a sudden going to see hundreds of drones in the north-east.

“If we are successful we could see testing of drones in the island communities within 12 months.”

How common will drone deliveries become?

Drone deliveries could become a common feature for Highland and island communities.

Last month, Royal Mail announced plans to create 50 drone postal routes over the next three years.

Drones were also used earlier this month to serve school dinners to pupils in Argyll.