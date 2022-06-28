Would you ‘slow down’ for a Far North rail holiday over NC500 chaos? By Donna MacAllister June 28, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: June 28, 2022, 1:23 pm 1 Would you holiday by train along the Far North Line instead of going on a driving adventure along the busy NC500? [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal NC500 hotel goes on the market for ‘relatively modest’ £450,000 Roadworks planned for the NC500 on the A9 at Helmsdale Inverness biker raises £1,500 by completing the NC500 twice Police to step up NC500 patrols during summer season