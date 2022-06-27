Fresh appeal for sighting of missing man walking in the Highlands

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have made a fresh appeal for a man missing in the far north.

Humza Khan, 28, from Birmingham, is believed to be walking around the very north of Scotland, and was last seen in the Strathcanaird in the north of Ullapool.

Mr Khan was last seen around 12pm on Wednesday, June 8 in the Strathcanaird area north of Ullapool.

He is also known to have been in the Durness area since then. He does not have access to a vehicle and may be travelling on foot.

Officers in the Highlands are renewing an appeal to help trace missing person Humza Khan. The 28-year-old from Birmingham was last seen around 12pm on Wednesday, 8 June in the Strathcanaird area north of Ullapool. Full appeal: https://t.co/5VlO1yBPim pic.twitter.com/GXdguPXHPy — Northern Police (@northernPolice) June 27, 2022

Inspector Richard Ross said: “We are very concerned for Humza’s welfare and I would urge anyone who believes they may have seen him or spoken to him recently to get in touch as soon as they can.

Dashcam footage wanted

“I would also urge anyone who may have been travelling in the north-west Highlands, particularly on the main routes between Ullapool, Durness and Lairg to think back and let us know if they think they may have seen Humza.

He said: “Anyone who may have dashcam footage is also asked to review this and pass on anything of note.

“I would also urge anyone who has a shed or outbuilding where someone could seek shelter to check this.”

Humza is described as 5ft 5in in height, with black hair and when last seen he was wearing a black jacket with fur on the collar, black trousers and a grey hooded top.

Anyone with any information can call police via 101 quoting reference number 1707 of Thursday, June 23.”