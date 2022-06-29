Coastguard teams hunt for holidaymaker who phoned to say he was lost on Harris

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A holidaymaker who lost his way while out walking in Harris called the coastguard for help.

Teams from Stornoway and Harris teamed up to search for the man after receiving his call at around 7am.

A spokeswoman from Stornoway coastguard said the man had become disorientated while out walking in the Hushinish area and raised the alarm.

The man was located at around 8.30am and walked back to safety. He is believed to be safe and well.

The spokeswoman said: “He was a holidaymaker who became disorientated while out walking.

“He was located by our teams and walked out of the area.”