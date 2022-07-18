Hopes Mallaig to Skye ferry is ‘back for good’ after three years away

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Islanders on Skye were asked to take to the shoreside this morning to welcome back it’s own ferry.

Sleat Community Council said the MV Coruisk was “back for good” after having been away in service on the Oban to Craignure on the Isle of Mull route since 2019.

The Coruisk will now return to the Mallaig to Armadale on Skye route.

Now the new vessel MV Frisa has been commissioned to that route, islanders were asked to welcome its vessel back to the Skye route today.

A reminder that MV Coruisk returns to commercial service on the Mallaig-Armadale route this morning. If you would like to welcome the vessel and crew back to Skye come down for the 0935 arrival, give them all a cheer and wave your Skye flag. pic.twitter.com/Wfw1teuwE2 — Sleat Community Council (@CouncilSleat) July 18, 2022

A spokeswoman for Sleat Community Council said: “A reminder that MV Coruisk returns to commercial service on the Mallaig-Armadale route this morning.

“If you would like to welcome the vessel and crew back to Skye come down for the 9.35am arrival, give them all a cheer and wave your Skye flag.”

She added: “It’s been a long time and as Take That once sang Back for Good.”