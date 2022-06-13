MV Loch Frisa begins service on Oban to Craignure route

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

MV Loch Frisa officially began carrying passengers on the Oban-Craignure route today.

The latest vessel to join the CalMac fleet, MV Loch Frisa will operate as a dedicated, year-round on the main Mull route, bringing increased resilience to the network.

She is being progressively phased into the Oban-Craignure timetable, in tandem with MV Coruisk, while MV Isle of Mull will continue to operate its normal timetable.

Once MV Loch Frisa takes over the full MV Coruisk timetable, MV Coruisk will reposition to Mallaig where it will deliver services on the Mallaig-Armadale route.

Last week The Press and Journal reported from the launch of the Loch Frisa, undertaken by former Argyll and Bute Council councillor Mary-Jean Devon.

Robbie Drummond, managing director of CalMac, said: “I very much welcome the addition of MV Loch Frisa and her crew to CalMac and am looking forward to seeing her in operation.

“The fact that she is island-centric is something that the Mull community has been asking for, and I am pleased that we will be fulfilling this aspiration.

“Her arrival is also a welcome boost to the local economy, with Mull residents making up 13 out of 38 crew members.

Delighted to see Loch Frisa

“I would like to thank Transport Scotland and CMal for efforts in securing an additional vessel to improve the resilience of the CalMac fleet.”

Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth – who got married to former Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale at the weekend – said: “I’m absolutely delighted to see the MV Loch Frisa join the CalMac ferry fleet and I look forward to making the journey to Mull in her capable hands in the near future.

“The purchase and deployment of the Loch Frisa is an example of the government working to support second hand tonnage for island communities. I’m sure it will be welcomed by local residents and visitors to Mull, but I know there is more to do.”

She added the government would continue working with CMal and CalMac to improve ferries for island communities.