Return of Papa Westray ferry further delayed as engine repairs ‘ongoing’

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
July 27, 2022, 6:00 am
The Nordic Sea's troubles continue
The Nordic Sea.

The Orkney Ferries vessel The Nordic Sea won’t be returning to the water this month as expected, because engine repairs are ongoing.

The vessel, which was purchased by the council to cover the Papa Westray to Westray route, had been expected to leave dry dock.

However, the local authority says repairs to the vessels engine are ongoing on the mainland.

A council spokesperson said the ferry’s engine has been removed and returned to the manufacturer’s facilities in Cumbernauld, delaying the ship’s expected return to the water.

The council says it is now waiting on a further update on progress.

The £1.5million Nordic Sea was bought as a replacement for the nearly 50-year-old Golden Mariana. The Scottish Government covered half this cost.

However, ever since it arrived in Orkney Sea from Norway in April 2020, it has faced one issue after another.

For example, on its inaugural journey between Westray and Papa Westray, on December 3, it sustained damage.

Hundreds of thousands of pounds were needed to refit the vessel to meet UK safety classifications. This was before it even arrived in the county.

There are now fears that the Nordic Sea may never be fit for the route. Last month saw the council confirm that an inquiry is under way into the vessel’s purchase.

Orkney Council says the investigation will cover both the procurement process for the ferry and the governance arrangements.

The results will be reported to a future meeting of the council’s Monitoring and Audit Committee.

