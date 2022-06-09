Investigation into Orkney Council’s ferry purchase gets under way

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Investigation into Orkney Council’s ferry purchase gets under way

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
June 9, 2022, 5:24 pm
The Nordic Sea

Orkney Council has confirmed that an inquiry is now under way into the purchase of a ferry bought by them to cover the Papa Westray to Westray route.

The Nordic Sea arrived in Orkney from Norway in April 2020 as a replacement for the nearly 50-year-old Golden Mariana.

The new vessel cost over £1.5m – half of which was paid for through the Scottish Government.

Hundreds of thousands more was needed to refit the vessel to meet UK safety classifications.

On its inaugural, passenger-carrying journey between Westray and Papa Westray, on December 3, it sustained damage.

It was hoped that the ferry would soon be back in action. But with further problems, there are now concerns that the ship may simply not be fit for Orkney waters.

Councillor asks for end to speculation around Orkney council’s purchase of ferry

With calls for an investigation into the purchase of the vessel, the process got under way this week.

Orkney Council says the investigation will cover both the procurement process for the ferry and the governance arrangements. The results will be reported to a future meeting of the council’s Monitoring and Audit Committee.

Councillor John Ross Scott has been leading the calls for the internal audit investigation to take place.

He said: “All I want is the truth and evidence that all is well. The purchase of the Nordic Sea, rightly or wrongly, has engendered enough bad publicity for the council and an in-depth review of what happened will clear the air and ensure we learn from any mistakes.

“I am not saying that anyone was wrong or that the purchase was in any way underhand I just want the truth so all the speculation can stop.”

