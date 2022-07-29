Man charged with animal cruelty after cats hit by crossbow in Kingussie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 31-year-old man has been charged in connection with animal cruelty offences after cats were injured by crossbow bolts in Kingussie.

The reported incidents occurred between Monday, July 18, and Friday, July 22 in the Kerrow Drive area of the town.

One cat was killed and another seriously injured after both were struck by a crossbow bolt.

A police spokesman said: “A 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with animal cruelty offences in the Kingussie area.”

Residents spoke of their fears following the incidents.

The spokesman added: “The incidents included offences between Monday, July 18 and Friday, July 22 in the Kerrow Drive of the area, when two cat owners found their cats with serious injuries caused by a crossbow bolt.

“One of the cats survived following treatment from a vet, but the other died.

“The man is due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court today, Friday, July 29.”