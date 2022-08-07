Darts fans in for a treat as pros come to Oban and Fort William for exhibition events

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Darts fans in Oban and Fort William are in for a treat with the chance to play against Scottish pros.

Two world-class players are visiting each of the Highland towns for an exhibition match and display of trick shots.

Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) players Alan Soutar from Arbroath and John Henderson from Huntly are preparing to put on a show.

Alan is the world number 47 while John is 70.

The doubleheader exhibition evenings will be led by Paul Booth, one of the UK’s top sports MCs.

The Oban event on September 30 takes place at Soroba House. Ben Nevis Hotel and Leisure Club is hosting the Fort William night on October 1.

Both players are big names in the darts world. Alan made the quarter-final of the World Championships last year. John is a Grand Prix semi-finalist and PDC World Cup winner.

Oban man brings darts pros to town

The events are being organized by Oban darts enthusiast Ross Tough, a good friend of Alan Soutar.

Alan said: “It’s gonna be a very Scottish show with a fair bit of tartan on display. John and I are both passionately Scottish and proud to represent our country on the professional circuit.

“It’s a fun night of darts with the chance for local players and fans to play against us on stage. The fans will also be treated to a head to head match between John and I in a battle of the World Cup Winners.

“A few trick shots and I will play without flights but instead use drinking straws over my darts.

“We are both really looking forward to heading to Oban and Fort William, it’s a stunning area of our country.

“Being a former commando soldier, I spent many months mountain training over on the West Coast in and around Ben Nevis. So I know the area very well.”

A famous host

John added: “It’s always brilliant travelling Scotland for exhibitions and I’m looking forward to meeting all the darts fans at Oban and Fort William. We’re also very lucky to have TV MC Paul Booth with us as our host.”

Ross caught the darts “bug” about six years ago when he went to exhibition match in Dundee between Phil Taylor and Raymond van Barneveld.

Since then he has travelled all over Scotland and England to watch darts.

He is currently organising competitions in Oban and Fort William, the winners of which will get free tickets and the chance to play against the professionals at the exhibition events.

All for the love of darts

Ross said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be bringing Alan and John to Oban and Fort William.

“Both players are World Cup winners in the sport representing Scotland and to have these guys come over to the West Coast can only be good for the area. This is something I’ve had on my radar for a long time as I know there are lots of darts fans in both towns.

“They are not only brilliant darts players but also terrific human beings and I know they are looking forward to meeting Oban and Fort William residents.

“Our MC for the evening, Paul Booth, is the best in the business and has relieved himself from TV duties with the BBC and Channel 5 for the evening to entertain us all.”

For more information, contact Ross on 07730139474 or email him here.

Are you interested in more exclusive and breaking Highland and Islands news from the P&J? If so, why not join our dedicated new Facebook page HERE